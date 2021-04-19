The Montana women’s golf team shot an opening-round 320 on Monday as the Big Sky Conference Championship got under way at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Oregon.
The Grizzlies are tied for eighth on a challenging course that allowed only two teams — Northern Arizona (296) and Sacramento State (298) — to break 300.
More than half the teams shot rounds of 310 or higher.
“The two best players in our conference shot 80 today, so it was challenging,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “If you got in the wrong spot, you were penalized.”
Loyola grad Kylie Esh carded a 76 after playing the last eight holes at 2-under. She was 6-over through the first 10 holes.
Everybody else came in at 81 or higher. Teigan Avery and Jessica Ponce both shot an 81, Meredith Boos an 82, Faith D’Ortenzio an 83.
“The greens were tough, and we were probably a little bit amped up and anxious to play well. It kind of got us off to a rough start,” said Nord.
Four of Nord’s players scored better on the back nine than they did on the front. Boos was 5-over on both the front and back nine.
“We got off to a slow start but hung in there real well,” said Nord. “It’s not the score we’d hoped for, but we’re looking forward to tomorrow and getting it down.
“We can get our scores down, but we’re going to have to get a handle on nerves and handling tough putts. It’s going to come down to that.”
Esh is tied for 15th, five strokes off the low round shot by Sacramento State’s Corinne Viden, who went birdie-eagle on No. 15 and 16 to get to 1-under.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.