MISSOULA — Kylie Esh loved her long hair.
Whether it was blonde or brown, in a ponytail, bun or braided, there were different ways the Montana women’s golfer would wear her hair. It was a big part of her identity, and losing her hair hurt.
Esh has come to embrace her new hairstyle. And her competitors have taken notice of the short curls that dot her head.
“I get comments from people like, ‘Your hair’s so cute.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t do this on purpose, so, thanks,’” Esh said with a laugh after she finished up on the driving range at The Ranch Club Golf Course on Tuesday on Missoula's west side. “It’s nicer when people don’t know why because it shows they actually like it.”
The return of her hair is an exciting deal for the Missoula Loyola grad. Each noticeable growth is a reminder of the challenges she’s overcome in a battle with cancer during the past two-plus years but especially in the last year.
It included chopping off her hair and donating it to Locks of Love before she had a friend shave her head in preparation for chemotherapy. It was an emotional experience, but she knew she needed to do it.
“That made it feel like I was in control,” said Esh, who competed in her first college golf tournament since last March this past weekend. “I was giving my hair away rather than having it taken away from me by cancer.”
From dream to nightmare
Golf has long been a big part of Esh’s identity.
She’s golfed since she was a little kid, getting involved because her dad is a golf pro in Missoula and her mom also golfed in college. They lived right next to a country club, and she and her sister would walk over to get in their golf before going swimming.
“It was kind of a dream honestly,” Esh said.
She loved the outdoors aspect of golfing and the friendly competition of getting to know new people over five hours together on the course. And she was good at it, too, winning two individual State B titles.
She earned a full-ride scholarship to UM and was excelling on the course. She became the team’s No. 1 golfer and had her best college finish when she tied for No. 2 overall at a tournament.
“That was probably the saddest part about the timing of my cancer,” Esh said. “One of the hardest things is looking back at where I was a year ago and thinking, ‘Why am I not there?’ But it’s not fair to compare myself to who I was then because it’s been a big change.”
Esh didn’t know if or when she’d be able to golf again, let alone compete at the Division I level, last May. That’s when she was diagnosed with cancer, ironically getting the devastating news on a phone call while she was in her happy place on the golf course.
What she had long thought to be an ab strain that hurt during box jumps and tee shots back in October 2018 turned out to be synovial sarcoma. It’s a soft-tissue cancer that had Esh in for a battle.
Loyola athletic director Travis Walker knew she’d be ready to attack it head on after he coached her in high school.
“If there’s somebody with her mental toughness, with playing the game of golf and sinking those putts, which she always does,” Walker said last month, “she’s just so mentally tough.”
Support system
Esh’s diagnosis isn’t a rare occurrence for the golf team. Three golfers on the 10-person team have dealt with or are dealing with serious life issues since coming to UM.
First, Kalispell Glacier grad Teigan Avery battled thyroid cancer and her father’s suicide. Esh was next. Now, it’s junior Brooklyn Van Bebber, who tried to play through last week’s tournament with a malignant tumor in her hip but couldn’t make it work, UM golf coach Kris Nord said.
“I feel like we have a black cloud following us right now,” Nord said. “I think that’s going away. I think we’re going to see the positive side of life more, so we just keep talking about having gratitude on the golf course.”
After the team was there for Avery, Esh gained insight and support from Avery in her battle. She’s now sharing what she learned with Van Bebber.
While their experiences are different, they can connect on similarities and the perspectives they’ve gained through tragedy.
“It’s kind of fun just to talk about our experiences and laugh about things in the hospital or healthcare that are stupid, like, ‘Oh, that’s funny, you experienced that, too,” recalled Esh, who had a friend create a GoFundMe that's raised over $52,000 to help with the costs.
Esh’s mother, father and younger sister were also a big support system. Her family moved her from Missoula to Seattle Children’s Hospital after her initial surgery and chemo because two visitors would be allowed there instead of just one. It was a positive development in a battle that became lonelier due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Through surgeries, chemo and radiation, she didn’t miss a single competition, a silver lining from COVID stopping sports. She kept up with school at Montana, which has become the right choice for her in more ways than she could’ve known when she was looking at colleges and wanted to go somewhere warm where she could golf all year.
“The fact that I went here was the biggest blessing just because the team has been so great throughout the whole thing and having two teammates who are going through the same thing, it was just meant to be for me to come here,” Esh said. “And also having my family here has been big. I was able to do treatment in Missoula and continue going to school, which I would not have been able to do if I went anywhere else.”
Healing time
Esh had long considered becoming a physical therapist, but there might a change in store.
She’s been studying exercise science and is considering going to nursing school. The care and support she received from nurses in the hospital had that much of an impact.
“I had a nurse that had gone through what I had gone through, and just having her was so amazing and just comforting to know someone else went through it and she could tell me like, ‘Oh, your hair will grow this fast, don’t worry, or it’s going to grow out curly, so be excited,’” Esh said. “It just motivated me to be that person for someone else and use my experience to benefit others.”
She initially put off surgery to compete last spring, but COVID dashed the season and prevented her from having what was deemed elective surgery to remove the tumor until May.
Esh later went through two rounds of chemo that included one round for 24 hours a day for five straight days and another round for three hours a day for five days. Then she had another surgery in July and underwent radiation from August through October.
“It was a really emotional experience finding out, and everything just went at 1,000 miles an hour after that,” Esh said. “We were trying to get chemo an everything done as soon as possible just so I could get out and get playing again.”
Esh was declared cancer-free Dec. 2, nearly seven months after she had the 1 1/2-centimeter tumor removed from her abdomen. It had been a tiring process that left her immunocompromised to COVID, forced her to take naps that she hated and skip 6 a.m. team lifts.
She got in work on indoor golf simulators in the fall while playing a few holes here and there, and she competed in her first 36-hole round Thursday. The tournament was physically taxing on top of the mentally challenging aspect of playing 36 holes a day, which she’s still working to handle after playing 18 holes when she was in high school.
“She just has a passion for academics and golf that she didn’t let get in her way very much,” Nord said. “I was worried about that because I thought there was a time it seemed she was pushing it too fast, but it obviously worked well. She’s pretty remarkable for what she went through.”
Thankful attitude
Esh doesn’t have any outsized expectations for herself this spring.
Her golf game isn’t back to where it was, but she expected that and knows it’ll take time. She still isn’t swinging as hard and aggressive because of scar tissue, and she finished tied for 61st at the same Lady Thunderbird Invitational where she tied for second at last March.
“It was nerve wracking because it was my first time playing in so long,” Esh said. “But I also thought about how thankful I was to be out there, and whenever things got bad, I was like, ‘You got to be thankful that you’re even here.’”
Esh now carries with her that need to be thankful. She recognized that over the years, but it hit home when she was personally struck by a life-changing diagnosis.
“My life motto now is that even though I’ve had some struggles, I’m very thankful to be where I’m at right now,” Esh said. “That’s what I try to remind myself every day.”
She’s still a driven individual with a fiery approach that helped her excel throughout her playing days. She’s hoping to return to regular practice this summer and be closer to normal by the fall season.
One thing’s for sure: She’ll eventually grow back that long hair she so loved.
“Golf had been my whole life since I was super young, and being able to step back and not have golf for a couple months and realize golf isn’t everything and it’s not the only thing on this planet and if I have one bad hole, it doesn’t mean my life is over,” Esh said. “I survived cancer, and that gives me hope and a lot of strength.”
