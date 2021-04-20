Montana junior Kylie Esh jumped up to 12th place during the second day of the three-day Big Sky Conference women's golf championship on Tuesday.
Esh shot a second consecutive round of 4-over 76 to take a score of 152 into the final 18 holes on Wednesday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Oregon. The Loyola Sacred Heart grad is competing just four months after she beat cancer, and she appears to be on pace to have a career-best finish after she tied for 24th in 2019.
Montana is tied for ninth out of 11 teams after following up its first-day 320 with a second-day 325 for a 645. The Griz have some work to do in their quest to finish higher than seventh at the conference championship for the first time since 2014-15.
UM's Teigan Avery is tied for 22nd with a 157, Jessica Ponce is 45th with a 167, Meredith Boos is 49th with a 170 and Faith D'Ortenzio is tied for 50th with a 171.
Sacramento State's Tess Blair leads the way with a 143 after she shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday for the lone round in the 60s by any player, giving her a three-shot lead over Northern Arizona's Ekaterina Malakhova. Her play helped the Hornets grab the lead in the team race with a 602, three shots better than Northern Arizona, which had a two-stroke lead after the first day.
