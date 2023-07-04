MISSOULA — Kalispell Glacier football standout Kash Goiceochea announced recently that he has committed to play football for the Montana Grizzlies.
Goiceochea is a defensive back/running back/kick returner who will be a senior for the Wolfpack this fall. He is the son of former Griz Sean Goiceochea.
Kash announced his commitment via social media:
"I am super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana. I am very thankful for all of my family, teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Griz!!