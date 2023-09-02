After months of practicing, it’s time for the team to tackle somebody in a different uniform. Those players will come from Indianapolis and from the Pioneer Football League, a non-scholarship FCS conference that spans from coast to coast.

Butler is coming off a season in which it surpassed expectations in the PFL and had the conference’s offensive and special teams players of the year. The Bulldogs finished 7-4 under first-year head coach Mike Uremovich after four consecutive losing seasons. He identified the biggest advantage being his players' intelligence because of the school's academic requirements.

The Bulldogs had a 7-2 record with a chance to qualify for the playoffs but then lost their final two games. Early in the year, they played eventual national champion South Dakota State to a 45-17 defeat on the road. That could give UM a barometer for comparison to the FCS champs this weekend.

This is the first meeting between Montana and Butler. Hauck and his staff have no connection to Butler. Uremovich recently coached under Dave Doeren, who was UM’s defensive backs coach from 2000-01, and coached alongside Bob Cole, the Griz offensive coordinator in 1999.

Pregame

No NFL scouts are in attendance for today's game.

Several Griz players were in street clothes during warmups: backup nose tackle Noah Kaschmitter, backup defensive end Henry Nuce, backup offensive lineman Dillon Botner and reserve wide receiver Sam Alford.

Former Griz wide receiver Scott Gurnsey raises the No. 37 flag in the southeast corner of the stadium.

Butler wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Montana will receive the opening kickoff. First look at the Griz QBs is coming early.

First quarter

Montana needs only three plays to go 68 yards and score on its opening drive under new offensive coordinator Brent Pease. Sam Vidlak finds Junior Bergen over the middle for a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Grant Glasgow PAT is good.

Score: Griz 7, Butler 0, 14:00 left in the quarter

Montana forces a fumble on a shovel pass on third-and-long. Forced by Kale Edwards. Recovered by Braxton Hill. Griz at the Butler 10-yard line. Montana converts the turnover into a 23-yard FG by Grant Glasgow. Vidlak plays the first and third play of that series, handing off and throwing an incomplete pass. Clifton McDowell gets the second play, a QB keeper for 1 yard

Score: Griz 10, Butler 0, 9:45 left in the quarter

Butler turns an interception into a 24-yard field goal by Luka Zurak, the 2022 Pioneer Football League special teams player of the year. Vidlak had been picked off by true freshman Devon Holman after a pass thrown to Sawyer Racanelli went off his hands.

Score: Griz 10, Butler 3, 6:00 left in the first quarter