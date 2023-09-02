MISSOULA — The Griz are ranked No. 14 in the FCS Top 25 poll and were picked sixth in the Big Sky Conference coaches poll heading into their opener against the Butler Bulldogs at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Griz get their first chance to show what they’re capable of under coach Bobby Hauck, who enters the fifth season of his second stint leading UM. They have two new coordinators and a new quarterback for the third season in a row. They also had to replace three All-Americans on defense.
After months of practicing, it’s time for the team to tackle somebody in a different uniform. Those players will come from Indianapolis and from the Pioneer Football League, a non-scholarship FCS conference that spans from coast to coast.
Butler is coming off a season in which it surpassed expectations in the PFL and had the conference’s offensive and special teams players of the year. The Bulldogs finished 7-4 under first-year head coach Mike Uremovich after four consecutive losing seasons. He identified the biggest advantage being his players' intelligence because of the school's academic requirements.
The Bulldogs had a 7-2 record with a chance to qualify for the playoffs but then lost their final two games. Early in the year, they played eventual national champion South Dakota State to a 45-17 defeat on the road. That could give UM a barometer for comparison to the FCS champs this weekend.
This is the first meeting between Montana and Butler. Hauck and his staff have no connection to Butler. Uremovich recently coached under Dave Doeren, who was UM’s defensive backs coach from 2000-01, and coached alongside Bob Cole, the Griz offensive coordinator in 1999.
Pregame
No NFL scouts are in attendance for today's game.
Several Griz players were in street clothes during warmups: backup nose tackle Noah Kaschmitter, backup defensive end Henry Nuce, backup offensive lineman Dillon Botner and reserve wide receiver Sam Alford.
Former Griz wide receiver Scott Gurnsey raises the No. 37 flag in the southeast corner of the stadium.
Butler wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Montana will receive the opening kickoff. First look at the Griz QBs is coming early.
First quarter
Montana needs only three plays to go 68 yards and score on its opening drive under new offensive coordinator Brent Pease. Sam Vidlak finds Junior Bergen over the middle for a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Grant Glasgow PAT is good.
Score: Griz 7, Butler 0, 14:00 left in the quarter
Montana forces a fumble on a shovel pass on third-and-long. Forced by Kale Edwards. Recovered by Braxton Hill. Griz at the Butler 10-yard line. Montana converts the turnover into a 23-yard FG by Grant Glasgow. Vidlak plays the first and third play of that series, handing off and throwing an incomplete pass. Clifton McDowell gets the second play, a QB keeper for 1 yard
Score: Griz 10, Butler 0, 9:45 left in the quarter
Butler turns an interception into a 24-yard field goal by Luka Zurak, the 2022 Pioneer Football League special teams player of the year. Vidlak had been picked off by true freshman Devon Holman after a pass thrown to Sawyer Racanelli went off his hands.
Score: Griz 10, Butler 3, 6:00 left in the first quarter
Second quarter
Grant Glasgow drills a 49-yard field goal from the right hash with plenty of room to spare. The score comes on a drive that was extended by a fake punt in which upback Kellen Detrick ran for 19 yards and a first down.
Score: Griz 13, Butler 3, 9:43 left in the second quarter
Butler kicker Luka Zurak makes a 39-yard field goal. He's 2-for-3 today. Bulldogs have made it inside UM's 25-yard line three times but have come away with just six points on those trips.
Score: Griz 13, Butler 6, 6:00 left in the second quarter
The third time is the charm as Montana scores on a 3-yard TD run by Xavier Harris. The Griz had a 42-yard touchdown pass to Junior Bergen and a 29-yard TD run by Aaron Fontes negated by penalties. Ryder Meyer runs for a 2-point conversion.
Score: Griz 21, Butler 6, 3:05 left in the second quarter
Third quarter
Butler QB Bret Bushka, on a play fake, tosses a 32-yard touchdown pass up the right sideline to Jyran Mitchell over the top of Ryder Meyer in one-on-one coverage.
Score: Griz 21, Butler 13, 6:57 left in the third quarter
Butler goes for it on 4th-&-2 from the Montana 26-yard line. QB Bret Bushka finds a wide-open Ryan Lezon for a catch-and-run TD. Butler kicks the PAT instead of going for 2 and the tie. Bulldogs have 10 points off turnovers.
Score: Griz 21, Butler 20, 4:48 left in the third quarter.
Montana goes to QB Clifton McDowell after Sam Vidlak's INT on the previous drive. Garrett Graves starts with a 32-yard kickoff return to the 50. McDowell runs for 10 and 16 yards. Eli Gillman then goes 24 yards for a TD.
Score: Griz 28, Butler 20, 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Fourth quarter
Clifton McDowell is into the end zone on a 1-yard QB sneak. His first touchdown with the Griz comes on the ground. He's up to 10 carries for 75 yards. He's 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards.
Score: Griz 35, Butler 20, 6:34 left in the game
FINAL: Montana 35, Butler 20
