ST. GEORGE, Utah — Clifton McDowell showed he's more than just a runner in his first career start at Montana on Saturday.

The senior completed 7 of his 10 pass attempts for 94 yards as he played the entire first half in the No. 13 Grizzlies' 43-13 win over Utah Tech at Greater Zion Stadium. He looked to be going through his reads well one week after he was limited to three passing attempts, completing one.

McDowell still flashed his athleticism with some ground game, running nine times for 26 yards as UM racked up 262 yards and four touchdowns compared to 135 yards passing. He had carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards last week while playing almost exclusively in the second half.

"We had planned to start him," Hauck said. "We’ve had a plan in place. We had planned to start him in this game. I thought he did a good job. I’ll watch the film more."

McDowell performed well when taking shots and on third downs to extend drives that ended in points. On the first scoring drive, he completed a third-and-2 pass to Aaron Fontes for 10 yards on his first pass attempt.

He showed his arm with a 21-yard pass over the middle to Junior Bergen on the second scoring drive, which included him running for 9 yards on a third-and-4. At that point, it was McDowell's fifth drive started and finished this season, with four of them going for touchdowns.

McDowell completed another downfield pass with a 15-yard shot to Keelan White on the third scoring drive. He later threw a third-down completion to Fontes for 13 yards and a first down, and he followed that with a third-down swing route pass to Ostmo, who took it 20 yards on the fourth scoring drive.

"We call it how we call it," Hauck said when asked if McDowell's increase in pass attempts was intentional. "We have a plan that we go into the game. We operate off that, whatever that plan is. In tonight’s case, that was to try to be balanced, and I think if you’re going to be balanced, you got to throw it."

Running wild

With McDowell's passing ability added to the running threat he showed last week, it can draw the eyes of defenders, possibly opening opportunities for UM's running backs. On Saturday, running back Nick Ostmo was the biggest beneficiary.

He piled up 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in his first game of the year after offseason surgery. That gives UM two 100-yard rushers in two games. He was also the leading receiver with two catches for 27 yards.

"I thought we got off to a good start," Ostmo said. "On the road for the first time this season we were really emphasizing getting off to a fast start. I think we did that and I think we did a good job."

Ostmo put UM up 7-0 on its first drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. He increased that to 21-0 when he ripped off a 46-yard run as he reversed course from left to right and got a key block from wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli. His 41-yard rush in the second half set up UM's final touchdown of the game.

Eli Gillman quietly added 16 carries for 78 yards and two scores after he ran for 119 yards last week. His 2-yard run up the middle made it a 14-0 lead and his 1-yard dive with a great second effort pushed the advantage to 36-0 in the final minute of the first half.

The Grizzlies' offensive success came even as they rotated seven linemen. Journey Grimsrud and Liam Brown both saw time at right guard, while Brandon Casey and Cannon Panfiloff each played at right tackle.

Hauck said the rotation was simply because "it was hot out." The Griz had rotated nine linemen the previous week.

"Every game we kind of are emphasizing being physical up front and knocking people off the ball and not letting one person take us down," Ostmo said. "I think that the offense as a whole really emphasized that tonight."

Converting turnovers

Montana's offensive onslaught was helped by several turnovers and short fields.

Trevin Gradney's one-handed interception on the opening drive was one of four turnovers forced by the Griz. They converted those into 21 points.

Gradney's pick set up UM at Utah Tech's 43-yard line. The Griz scored a touchdown seven plays later.

Nash Fouch picked off a pass in the second quarter a little while after he was down on the field for a few minutes before jogging off by himself. That put the Griz at their own 47-yard line and they scored a touchdown eight plays later.

Gradney forced another turnover when he ripped free the ball after Jaivian Lofton caught a 50-yard pass in the third quarter. Linebacker Ryan Tirrell jumped on the ball for the recovery in the third quarter. UM ended up missing a field goal attempt.

The Griz forced a fourth turnover when TraJon Cotton intercepted a pass over the middle at UM's 35-yard line in the third quarter. It was the first career pick at Montana for the senior. The Griz scored a touchdown six plays later.

"Takeaways are big in every football game," Hauck said. "Obviously, this game was no exception. It’s nice when you can get the ball and go down the field and certainly when you’re getting them kind of towards midfield or in their end, you got a big advantage in terms of the field position game. I thought we did a pretty good job of that as well."

Montana's domination of field position spilled over into special teams. It started when Travis Benham boomed a 60-yard punt, which Ronald Jackson raced to down inside the 1-yard line.

UM's defense then forced a three-and-out and a punt out of the end zone, which Junior Bergen returned 47 yards up the left sideline untouched for a score and a 29-0 lead. It was Bergen's third career punt return score.

"It’s nice when you can get some plays in the kicking game and usually we feel that if you can pin them back there and get a three-and-out that it’s points, however you’re going to get them," Hauck said. "Obviously another special teams touchdown, this is kind of becoming unique. The kids in there are doing a really nice job of year in, year out of taking the reins and making stuff happen. It was a good play."

Game in hand

Sophomore quarterback Sam Vidlak entered for the first time on UM's second drive of the third quarter and played much of the remainder of the game.

The Griz were leading 36-0 at the time, and Montana wasn't trying to go fast-paced or air out the ball every play with the game in hand. That made it hard to get a second evaluation this season of Vidlak, a pocket passer, because of the situation into which he entered.

"Go on the road in the heat, come down to pretty much have a pretty dominating performance, I thought we were, until late in the game, pretty on it on all three phases," Hauck said. "Liked the effort level, liked the attention to detail, appreciated Utah Tech playing hard until the end, which gave our guys that were in there a test. It was a good football game for us."

Vidlak ended up completing 6 of his 9 pass attempts for 41 yards and one touchdown. He had been 15-of-25 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns in his Griz debut last week. He had played the entire first half, except two offensive snaps, and the first two drives of the second half last week.

Vidlak added two rush attempts for minus-25 yards, one of which came on a sack and one on a backward pass attempt that was dropped. It was the second game in a row in which he didn't have a true rush attempt.

On his second drive, Vidlak took UM 39 yards and eight plays into field goal range, but Grant Glasgow missed a 33-yard field goal attempt off the upright. Glasgow, a Kansas transfer, had been 2 for 2 in the season opener.

Vidlak got UM in the end zone on his third drive with a 1-yard pass to tight end Evan Shafer for a 43-0 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

UM's ensuing drive resulted in a lost fumble on a pass that was ruled to be backwards. Utah Tech turned that into a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Tracy to Lofton to cut the Griz lead to 43-6 with 11:20 left in the game.

After that, Kris Brown entered at quarterback. Following a punt, Utah Tech scored on a 7-yard pass from Tracy to Rickie Johnson to pull within 43-13 in the closing minutes.

UM held Utah Tech to 21-of-49 passing for 258 yards. The Trailblazers dropped to 0-2 after a 63-20 loss to Montana State last week.

"Obviously, you saw the neighbors play them last week," Gradney said. "I think everybody was kind of comparing us to them and trying to whatever. But we had a different mentality.

"Playing a night game on the road, just we knew that they were going to come out with some fiery things. I think we did a good job in handling what they had and just trying to be us, build our brand of football for sure."