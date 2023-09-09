ST. GEORGE, Utah — The 13th-ranked Griz will take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the program’s first trip to St. George, Utah, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Saturday. UM is coming off a 35-20 home win over Butler, while Utah Tech opened with a 63-20 road loss to No. 3 Montana State.

Utah Tech was picked to finish seventh in the newly formed nine-team United Athletic Conference, a football-only league between the WAC and ASUN. Tech did receive one first-place vote despite going 4-7 last year and returning five starters on offense and seven on defense.

This is Utah Tech’s fourth season as an FCS team after reclassifying from NCAA Division II. Head coach Paul Peterson is in his fifth year leading the program after being an offensive coordinator at fellow Big Sky team Sacramento State and an assistant at Southern Utah

This week’s game will be the second meeting between the programs, with the first being a 31-14 Montana home win in 2021 in Kris Brown’s first start at quarterback. Utah Tech was known as Dixie State at the time and will return to UM for games in 2026 and 2027.

Pregame

Montana coach Bobby Hauck on pregame radio: "Clif(ton McDowell) will get the start today and then Sam (Vidlak) will get to play. We'll roll with Clif kind of like we did with Sam early in the game, 1st half. That's not to say Sam won't get in there for some time in the 1st half."

Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Utah Tech will receive the opening kickoff.

First quarter

Montana starts the same 11 players on defense as last week. Boone Abbott gets the first snaps at QB for Utah Tech. Billings' Trevin Gradney with a one-handed pick on Utah Tech's first pass attempt. Two INTs in two weeks for the junior. Another acrobatic interception.

Clifton McDowell starts at QB for UM. Hunter Mayginnes starts at LG after not starting last week. McDowell equals his 1 completion form last week with a 10-yard pass to Aaron Fontes on third-and-2. Griz down to the Utah Tech 25.

Montana senior RB Nick Ostmo rushes middle for a 4-yard TD in his first game of the year after offseason surgery. Griz convert Trevin Gradney's interception into seven points. 7 plays, 43 yards in 3:20.

SCORE: Griz 7, Utah Tech 0, 10:26 left in first quarter

Montana's defense forces a three-and-out after getting a turnover on Utah Tech's first drive. Griz QB Clifton McDowell takes a late hit after scrambling and sliding. Personal foul on Utah Tech. First down and Griz are into Trailblazers territory.

Two offensive drives for Clifton McDowell, two touchdowns for Montana. Eli Gillman punches in this one from 2 yards up the middle. 9 plays, 63 yards in 4:10. Going back to last week, McDowell has started and finished 5 drives (4 TDs).

SCORE: Griz 14, Utah Tech 0, 4:44 left in first quarter

On drive 3, Utah Tech goes for it on fourth-and-5 from Montana's 40-yard line. Griz nickel TraJon Cotton comes up with the pass breakup. UM defense has an interception, a punt and a turnover on downs through three drives.

Cannon Panfiloff in at right tackle for UM on third drive. Liam Brown at right guard. Panfiloff played at Utah Tech in past years. QB Clifton McDowell fumbles near midfield but Jake Olson recovers for UM. Griz end up punting after McDowell gets pressured on third down.

End 1Q: Montana 14, Utah Tech 0

Second quarter

Nick Ostmo rips off a 46-yard TD run down the right sideline, thanks in part to a block by Sawyer Racanelli. That came 1 play after Clifton McDowell completed a 15-yard pass to Keelan White, who made a diving catch. Ryder Meyer 2-point run.

SCORE: Griz 22, Utah Tech 0, 12:41 left in second quarter

Ronald Jackson in at CB as Montana rotates three with Trevin Gradney and Corbin Walker. He lays a big hit on an Utah Tech player early in the drive. Safety Nash Fouch goes down on a third-down completion but jogs off on his own after a couple minutes.

Kobe Tracy comes in at QB for the first time for Utah Tech, which starts inside the 1-yard line after Montana's Ronald Jackson downed a 60-yard punt by Travis Benham. The Griz force a three-and-out. Safety Nash Fouch back in the game.

Montana's Junior Bergen returns Utah Tech's punt from inside the end zone for a 47-yard TD. Griz go punt pinned inside the 1, three-and-out, punt return TD. Third punt return TD for the Billings native in his career.

SCORE: Griz 29, Utah Tech 0, 5:08 left second quarter

Utah Tech finally hits a long pass from Kobe Tracy to Jaivian Lofton, but it's erased by a holding penalty. A couple plays later, Griz safety Nash Fouch intercepts a pass, setting up Montana near midfield with 3:31 left in the half. Griz up 29-0.

Eli Gillman with a good second effort to punch in a 1-yard TD. His second score of the day, fourth rushing TD for the Griz. That comes after McDowell picks up two first downs with third-down completions.

SCORE: Griz 36, Utah Tech 0, 0:39 left in the first half

HALF: Montana 36, Utah Tech 0

Third quarter

McDowell starts the second half at QB for Montana. Sam Vidlak hasn't played to this point.

Sam Vidlak comes in at QB for the first time today on Montana's second drive of the third quarter. He completes a 12-yard pass over the middle to Sawyer Racanelli. He later slips under pressure for a sack. Griz end up punting to end the drive.

Utah Tech with a rare deep completion, but CB Trevin Gradney rips the ball free from Jaivian Lofton after the 50-yard pass from Kobe Tracy. Ryan Tirrell recovers the ball. Three turnovers forced by Gradney in two games this year. Sam Vidlak in for his second series at QB.

The Griz add a fourth turnover forced as TraJon Cotton intercepts a pass over the middle in the third quarter. First career interception at Montana for Cotton.

Sam Vidlak gets Montana in the end zone on his third drive with a 1-yard pass to tight end Evan Shafer. The Griz had started the drive with a 41-yard burst up the middle by Nick Ostmo.

SCORE: Griz 43, Utah Tech 0, 0:28 left third quarter

End third quarter: Montana 43, Utah Tech 0

Fourth quarter

UM's next drive results in a lost fumble on a pass that is ruled to be backwards and a live ball. Utah Tech turns that into a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Tracy to Jaivian Lofton.

SCORE: Griz 43, Utah Tech 6, 11:20 left in the game.

QB Kris Brown and true freshman RB Iverson Young in the game for the first time each. Third QB for Montana today. Young is the highest-rated recruit in Griz history.

Utah Tech adds a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Tracy to Rickie Johnson.

SCORE: Griz 43, Utah Tech 13, 4:17 left in the game

FINAL: Montana 43, Utah Tech 13