MISSOULA — The Griz hold a 2-0 record and are ranked No. 12 in the FCS heading into their showdown against top-ranked Ferris State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Ferris State is D-II, but the Bulldogs from Michigan aren’t your typical lower-division program. They’ve won the past two national championships at their level, 31 of their past 32 games, 57 of their past 60 games and 28 consecutive road games.
The Bulldogs are led by veteran coach Tony Annese, who is 117-17 at FSU since 2012. He’s 342-62 coaching at the high school, junior college and Div. II levels.
The game is being dubbed a “Black Out,” the first in Washington-Grizzly history where the Grizzlies will debut a new black uniform. UM is encouraging fans to wear black to the game under the lights.
First quarter
Montana defense starts by forcing a three-and-out. Levi Janacaro with a TFL and Braxton Hill with a sack on back-to-back plays.
Sam Vidlak starts at QB for Montana. Griz pick up a 1st down on a swing pass, but a hold by Hunter Mayginnes and a false start makes it third-and-23. Vidlak sacked on third down, plus Chris Walker called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Griz punt. Ferris State to start at 50.
Ferris State lines up to go for it on fourth-and-9 from the Montana 24-yard line and false starts. On fourth-and-14, Mylik Mitchel throws an incomplete pass. Ferris State called for holding. Penalty declined. Montana ball at its own 29-yard line.
Montana senior center AJ Forbes is down on the field after the 2nd play of the Grizzlies' 2nd drive. Looks like his right knee. He walks off to the locker room. He's started 30 of the 31 games since he transferred to UM from Nebraska. Declan McCabe at center.
On the first play after the AJ Forbes injury, QB Sam Vidlak scrambles for 4 yards and Montana's first 1st down. He then converts a third-and-4 with a 12-yard pass to Junior Bergen. Griz settle for 43-yard FG by Grant Glasgow
SCORE: Griz 3, Ferris State 0, 4:08 left first quarter
After forcing a punt, Montana QB Sam Vidlak targets Junior Bergen and is picked off by CB Shon Stephens at the UM 39-yard line. Griz O-line called for a hold on the play. Ferris State ball.
End first quarter: Montana 3, Ferris State 0
Second quarter
Ferris State called for its third false start deep in Montana territory. On third-and-7, QB Carson Gulker rolls right and throws an 11-yard TD pass to Xavier Wade. UM roughing the passer. First time this season UM trails.
SCORE: Ferris State 7, Griz 3, 13:02 left second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Garrett Graves bobbles the ball and Ferris State's Jeremiah Housey called for targeting. UM ball at its 20. AJ Forbes back in the game at center for the Griz after he went to the locker room earlier in the half with what appeared to be a right knee injury.
Sam Vidlak converts a third-down pass to Junior Bergen, 14 yards. Chris Walker later called for a hold. Vidlak finds Nick Ostmo on a RB screen for a big gain. Griz settle for a 45-yard field goal, and Grant Glasgow is wide right. Ferris State 7, Griz 3, 7:37 left first half.
Montana brings heavy pressure on third down and forces a Ferris State punt. QB hurry credited to Ryan Tirrell. Griz defense playing without LB Riley Wilson today. TE Evan Shafer has been backup NT. Griz trail 7-3 with 5:26 left in first half. UM starting at its own 23-yard line.
Clifton McDowell in at QB for the first time today on the second play of this drive. He runs for 4 yards. Sam Vidlak back in next play, avoids serious pressure and scrambles for 5 yards. He's 1 yard short and the Griz punt from their 32-yard line. Three-and-out.
Ferris State drives to the Montana 9-yard line before getting down to 1 second left on the clock in the first half. Mitch Middleton knocks through a 26-yard field goal from the left hash.
SCORE: Ferris State 10, Griz 3, 0:00 left in second quarter
End second quarter: Ferris State 10, Montana 3
Third quarter
Sam Vidlak remains in at QB to start the second half for Montana. The first play is a 12-yard pass to Aaron Fontes. Montana had only two plays longer than that in the first half: a 14-yard pass to Junior Bergen and a 13-yard run by Eli Gillman.
After an 18-yard pass to Keelan White into Ferris State territory, Montana's offense stalls. Sam Vidlak is sacked on third down by Ian Hall against right tackle Brandon Casey. Second sack allowed by Griz today.
Looking for a spark, Montana forces Ferris State into a three-and-out on its first defensive drive of the second half. Junior Bergen catches a line drive punt from Mitchell Middleton's rugby style kick and returns it to the FSU 40-yard line. Vidlak then finds Bergen for 26 yards.
Eli Gillman powers for a 1-yard TD run with nearly the whole offense pushing the pile. That play comes one snap after Ferris State was called for pass interference on third-and-1.
SCORE: Griz 10, Ferris State 10, 7:45 left in third quarter
Montana CB Trevin Gradney intercepts a slightly overthrown ball by Mylik Mitchell. That's his third pick in the first three games this season. First INT by Ferris State this year. Ferris State WR Xavier Wade is called for a late hit and OL Lawrence Hatter is called for targeting on Trevin Gradney's interception. That's 30 yards of penalties. UM is down to the FSU 27-yard line.
Eli Gillman starts the drive with a 23-yard run to the 7-yard line, Montana's longest play of the day. QB Clifton McDowell comes in for two plays and the second is a pitch to RB Nick Ostmo for a 3-yard TD to the left.
SCORE: Griz 17, Ferris State 10, with 1:39 left in third quarter
Griz make a big defensive stand in the red zone after Ronald Jackson was called for PI in the end zone on 3rd down. Ferris State false start at the 2-yard line, 4-yard TFL, incomplete pass, kicker Mitch Middleton misses a 28-yard FG off the upright. Griz 17, FSU 10, 8:57 left.
On third-and-16, Braxton Hill gets pressure on QB Carson Gulker and forces a fumble. Tyler Flink recovers it and returns it for a touchdown. However, on replay review, Gulker's knee is ruled down before he lost the ball. It's a sack for Hill. Fourth down-and-long.
On fourth-and-27, Ferris State picks up the first down through the air as Mylik Mitchell finds CJ Jefferson. On the following third down, Levi Janacaro gets the sack. Final timeout for the Bulldogs. Fourth-and-14 coming up. The reception is short and the Griz can kneel this out.
Final: Montana 17, Ferris State 10
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.