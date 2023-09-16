Travis Benham's 38-yard punt is downed by Garrett Graves inside the 1-yard line. Second week in a row the Griz have downed a punt inside the 1-yard line. Griz force punt from back of end zone and Junior Bergen returns it to the FSU 30-yard line. 10-10 game with 3:08 left in 3Q.

Eli Gillman starts the drive with a 23-yard run to the 7-yard line, Montana's longest play of the day. QB Clifton McDowell comes in for two plays and the second is a pitch to RB Nick Ostmo for a 3-yard TD to the left.

SCORE: Griz 17, Ferris State 10, with 1:39 left in third quarter

Griz make a big defensive stand in the red zone after Ronald Jackson was called for PI in the end zone on 3rd down. Ferris State false start at the 2-yard line, 4-yard TFL, incomplete pass, kicker Mitch Middleton misses a 28-yard FG off the upright. Griz 17, FSU 10, 8:57 left.

On third-and-16, Braxton Hill gets pressure on QB Carson Gulker and forces a fumble. Tyler Flink recovers it and returns it for a touchdown. However, on replay review, Gulker's knee is ruled down before he lost the ball. It's a sack for Hill. Fourth down-and-long.

On fourth-and-27, Ferris State picks up the first down through the air as Mylik Mitchell finds CJ Jefferson. On the following third down, Levi Janacaro gets the sack. Final timeout for the Bulldogs. Fourth-and-14 coming up. The reception is short and the Griz can kneel this out.

Final: Montana 17, Ferris State 10