MISSOULA — Former Montana football player Malik Flowers, a wide receiver and kick returner who signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in early May, has been released.

The move was announced on Thursday via Twitter by Mike Triplett, who covers Louisiana's pro football team and is part of the neworleans.football podcast.

Flowers garnered FCS second-team All-America honors as a returner in each of his final three seasons. He totaled seven kick return touchdowns in his career, which tied the NCAA Division I record.

Flowers' seven kick return scores knotted him with former Weber State Wildcat Rashid Shaheed, who was a rookie with the Saints last year. He caught 51 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver at UM.