MISSOULA – Now that the 2022 Montana Grizzlies football season has concluded, it’s time to take a look at who was pacing the team in the box scores.
Though a player’s value and production isn’t always made apparent by the numbers, a strong statistical season is a testament to their playmaking ability on the field.
This year saw some records broken, some records tied and some other numbers that impressed. It was a year where the Griz didn’t quite achieve what they and their fan base wanted to, but it delivered some memorable moments that will be talked about forever.
Robby Hauck – Big Sky all-time tackles leader
Say what you want about Hauck – the coach’s son. But if you watch the Griz, you can see the reckless abandon he plays with every time he takes the field. You see the edge he has every time he makes a big play and lets the opponent know about it. Whether he’s making an open field solo tackle or taking down a pile of players to finish the job, he’s always getting in on the action.
On September 24, he made his first piece of Griz history, breaking Dante Olson’ program-record of 397 tackles. In that day’s game against Portland State, he recorded seven takedowns to move his total to 402.
Then nearly two months to the date later, on November 26, Hauck reached another milestone. In the team’s first-round FCS playoff win over Southeast Missouri State, he registered 15 tackles to break the Big Sky’s all-time tackles record. He passed Eastern Washington’s Ronnie Hamlin with 437, finishing his career with 482 stops.
Malik Flowers – FCS all-time kickoff-return touchdown leader
Move over, Rashid Shaheed. Make room for another on the FCS podium’s No. 1 spot. The former Weber State Wildcat turned New Orleans Saint was alone in the lead for the FCS all-time kickoff-return touchdown record (7) until November 26 - the same day Hauck made history.
Playing in what could be his final college game with the Griz trailing by three scores, Flowers was running out of time to catch Shaheed. Instead, that back against the wall moment lit a fire underneath him. The Montana legend took a kickoff 80 yards to the crib to tie the record, sparking a UM comeback victory.
Much like his co-leader, his unique explosive ability and speed has caught the eye of NFL scouts. While he’ll need to improve as a route-runner to hold value as a true wide receiver at the next level, his name in the record books might earn him a chance.
Justin Ford – Another All-American cornerback season
Recently declaring for the NFL Draft, the senior-member of the Griz secondary was absolutely elite this season. After leading all of college football with nine interceptions a season ago, he’s rarely been tested this year. And in the rare occasion that he is, you quickly remember why he isn’t.
Entering the team’s final game of the season versus NDSU, UM’s opponents have completed 223 passes for 2,333 yards on the season. Just 12 of those receptions were reeled in by Ford’s matchup for a grand total of 163 yards.
Matched up with the Bison’s 6-foot-6 wide receiver, Zach Mathis, Ford allowed just one catch which was made on a quick snap-and-throw while he was sagging off the line of scrimmage. Two other times, he met Mathis at the ball, swatting them away for breakups.
Patrick Rohrbach – One of the best freshman in the country
Not only was the first-year punter a finalist for the Jerry Rice award (finishing ninth) – given to the best FCS freshman in the country – but he was recently named a semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year. From Kalispell, the first-year special-teamer offered key consistency for a squad that had to punt more often than it had probably bargained for.
He could execute in any situation, showing both precision and power. Rohrbach landed 18 punts within the opponent’s 20-yard line while also booting 15 of them at least 50 yards long. His longest was 68 yards.
Carrying on, he also had the third-best punting average in FCS football at 45.2 yards per attempt, which came in as the second-best mark in Montana program history.
Lucas Johnson – One of the top scorers in the Big Sky
It’s a shame that the Grizzlies’ QB1 could only finish one game this year against a ranked team. Every other time, he was forced to exit early with an injury. Towards the end of the season, it was apparent that he was battling through some lingering effects, and was ultimately forced to leave the second-round playoff game, too.
When healthy, or just active, for that matter, Johnson was one of the best players in the Big Sky. He had 174 total points accounted for, passing for 21 touchdowns and running for an additional eight.
These stats were second-most in the Big Sky Conference behind only Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, who was just announced as this season’s Jerry Rice award-winner.
Tops on the Griz (Defense)
Tackles
Robby Hauck, Sr. (118), Marcus Welnel, Sr. (97), Levi Janacaro, Jr. (87)
Tackles for loss
Patrick O’Connell, Sr. (14), Marcus Welnel, Sr. (12), Levi Janacaro, Jr. (10)
Sacks
Patrick O’Connell, Sr. (8), Marcus Welnel, Sr. (5.5), Alex Gubner, Jr. (3.5)
Interceptions
Patrick O’Connell, Sr. (2), Justin Ford, Sr. (2), Corbin Walker, Jr. (2), Garrett Graves, Jr. (2)
Pass breakups
Jayden Dawson, Sr. (8), Garrett Graves, Jr. (7), Corbin Walker, Jr. (6)
Quarterback hurries
Patrick O’Connell, Sr. (8), Levi Janacaro, Jr. (6), Henry Nuce, So. (3)
Tops on the Griz (Offense)
Rushing yards
Nick Ostmo, So. (743), Isiah Childs, So. (299), Lucas Johnson, Sr. (297)
Rushing touchdowns
Lucas Johnson, Sr. (8), Nick Ostmo, So. (7), Isiah Childs, So. (4)
Passing yards
Lucas Johnson, Sr. (2,233), Daniel Britt, Fr. (323), Kris Brown, So. (319)
Passing touchdowns
Lucas Johnson, Sr. (21), Daniel Britt, Fr. (3), Kris Brown, So. (1)
Receiving yards
Mitch Roberts, Sr. (602), Malik Flowers, Sr. (460), Cole Grossman, So. (397)
Receiving touchdowns
Mitch Roberts, Sr. (5), Cole Grossman, Sr. (5), Keelan White, So. (5)
