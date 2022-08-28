HIGH SCHOOL

Kealii Ah Yat

High School: Kamehameha Schools Kapālama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Position: Quarterback

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Commitment date: June 29

Other known offers: Northern Colorado

Relevant stats: Son of former Griz quarterback Brian Ah Yat, a Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer who led UM to a national runner-up finish in 1996, was a two-time All-American and started from 1996-98.

Austin Buehler

High School: Helena Capital

Position: Offensive line

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 4

Other known offers: Eastern Washington, Montana Tech, Carroll College

Relevant stats: Son of Lady Griz Hall of Famer Greta (Koss) Buehler and former UM defensive lineman Eric Buehler. Also plays defensive line for the Bruins. Was a letter winner for Capital's State AA championship basketball team in 2022.

Clay Oven

High School: Billings Central

Position: Linebacker

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 11

Other known offers: Montana State, North Dakota, Carroll College, Montana State Dickinson State, Mary

Relevant stats: Ranked a 3-star LB by 247Sports.

Hayden Opitz

High School: Helena Capital

Position: Athlete

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 12

Other known offers: Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana Western, Mary

Relevant stats: Has played tight end, wide receiver, running back, linebacker and defensive end throughout high school. Played on Capital's State AA championship basketball team in 2022.

Cameron Gurnsey

High School: Butte

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 18

Other known offers: Montana Tech, Montana Western

Relevant stats: Son of former Griz wide receiver and punter Scott Gurnsey. Was first-team all-state WR in Class AA in 2021.

