HIGH SCHOOL
Kealii Ah Yat
High School: Kamehameha Schools Kapālama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Commitment date: June 29
Other known offers: Northern Colorado
Relevant stats: Son of former Griz quarterback Brian Ah Yat, a Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer who led UM to a national runner-up finish in 1996, was a two-time All-American and started from 1996-98.
Austin Buehler
High School: Helena Capital
Position: Offensive line
Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 4
Other known offers: Eastern Washington, Montana Tech, Carroll College
Relevant stats: Son of Lady Griz Hall of Famer Greta (Koss) Buehler and former UM defensive lineman Eric Buehler. Also plays defensive line for the Bruins. Was a letter winner for Capital's State AA championship basketball team in 2022.
Clay Oven
High School: Billings Central
Position: Linebacker
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 11
Other known offers: Montana State, North Dakota, Carroll College, Montana State Dickinson State, Mary
Relevant stats: Ranked a 3-star LB by 247Sports.
Hayden Opitz
High School: Helena Capital
Position: Athlete
Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 12
Other known offers: Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana Western, Mary
Relevant stats: Has played tight end, wide receiver, running back, linebacker and defensive end throughout high school. Played on Capital's State AA championship basketball team in 2022.
Cameron Gurnsey
High School: Butte
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 18
Other known offers: Montana Tech, Montana Western
Relevant stats: Son of former Griz wide receiver and punter Scott Gurnsey. Was first-team all-state WR in Class AA in 2021.
