MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies added eight more All-American awards to their haul when Athlon Sports and Phil Steele announced their postseason teams recognizing the top FCS players.
Senior linebacker Dante Olson, who won the Buck Buchanan Award last week, was named to the first team by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. That makes it eight first-team All-America honors for Olson, who's also been recognized by HERO Sports, the Associated Press, the FCS Athletic Directors Association, STATS, the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation.
Junior long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue was also selected to the first team by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
Junior wide receiver Samori Toure made the Athlon Sports team and was a second-team selection by Phil Steele after a season in which he broke single-season school records for receptions and receiving yards.
O'Donoghue and Toure are now deemed "Consensus All-Americans" because they've been selected to more than half of the All-America teams. Olson had already achieved this honor for the second season in a row.
Sophomore Malik Flowers made Phil Steele's second team as a kick returner. he ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2019, giving him three in his career.
Freshman defensive lineman Alex Gubner was the lone Grizzly to make it onto one of Phil Steele's freshman All-American teams. He landed on the second team after a season in which he had four interceptions to go with three tackles for loss and one blocked kick.
