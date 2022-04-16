MISSOULA — The Montana track & field team continued its busy week through California on Friday, with a handful of athletes competing on Day 1 of the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California.
The highlight came from junior Jansen Ziola, who ran a 24.60 in the women's 200 meters, which was near a lifetime best and a time that ranks seventh in the Big Sky this season.
Montana also had several additional athletes registered for the Bryan Clay Invitational, but none competed. Instead, several Grizzlies competed in the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate on Thursday, a meet that was not originally on Montana's schedule.
Matt Ward recorded a personal best in the hammer, placing sixth with a throw of 206-3 that ranks fourth in the Big Sky this season. He also finished in the top-half of the discus field (158-4).
Jansen Ziola ran both the 100-meter hurdles (14.20, 7th/34) and 400-meter hurdles (1:02.23, 4th/18), with her 400-meter hurdles time being a lifetime best that currently ranks fifth in the Big sky this season.
Ailsa Gilbert performed well in both the triple jump (38-10.5, 8th/22) and 100-meter hurdles (14.17, 6th/34), with her hurdles time being a personal best that currently ranks fifth in the Big Sky this season.
—UM sports information
