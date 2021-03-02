MISSOULA — Montana will welcome a familiar foe to Missoula for a football game this spring.
The Griz are planning to host Big Sky Conference member Portland State on April 17, both schools announced Tuesday. It'll be a ramp-up in competition for UM, which previously announced plans to host Division II team Central Washington on April 10.
"This will be the coolest spring ever," Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said in a news release. "Maybe we can set a precedent with the NCAA to choose an opponent for a spring game in the future. Our game this year will be the Griz in Missoula. Our kids are jacked up for it. This is the best COVID relief we could have around here."
Both games are contingent upon approval from the Missoula City-County Health Department because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fan attendance and ticketing options will be based on what the health department approves. Kickoff times and broadcast details are still to be determined.
Montana is paying Portland State $36,000 and Central Washington $35,000 for their trips to Missoula, the school announced, adding that there is "no penalty should the game be canceled."
Montana and Portland State are two of the five teams that opted out of the Big Sky's six-game spring season in order to play a modified spring schedule. The other teams are Montana State, Sacramento State and Northern Colorado, but none of them have announced any spring games yet. The other eight teams are playing a league schedule this spring, having started this past Saturday.
UM and PSU aren't scheduled to play during the eight-game Big Sky slate in the fall 2021 season because of the league's unbalanced schedule with 13 teams. The Big Sky Conference President's Council recently approved moving the 2020 Big Sky schedule to the fall of 2021. No conference teams played during fall 2020 season because of the pandemic.
Portland State last came to Missoula on Oct. 6, 2018, scoring a 22-20 upset win over the No. 14 Griz on a 52-yard field goal by true freshman kicker Cody Williams as time expired to spoil UM's homecoming. The teams last played on Nov. 2, 2019, in Hillsboro, Oregon, as the Griz earned a 38-23 victory with backup quarterback Cam Humphrey filling in for injured starter Dalton Sneed.
Montana went 10-4 overall, 6-2 in conference play and made the FCS quarterfinals in its most recent season in 2019. Portland State went 5-7, 3-5 that season and is one of four Big Sky teams that returns its starting quarterback from that year; the others are Eastern Washington, Montana State and Cal Poly, although the returning quarterbacks on the latter two teams may not be entrenched as starters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.