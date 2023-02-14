Ronnie Bradford (copy)

Montana cornerbacks coach Ronnie Bradford directs drills during preseason camp at Dornblaser Field. Bradford, who played in the NFL for 10 years and has coached in college and the pros for 15 years, was recently promoted to the Grizzlies' defensive coordinator.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA - Following the departure of veteran coaches Kent Baer and Barry Sacks, Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck has announced changes to the Grizzlies' defensive staff.

Ronnie Bradford, UM's cornerbacks coach for the past two seasons, has been promoted to defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Former All-America linebacker Roger Cooper will now lead Montana's corps of linebackers, and defensive analyst Kim McCloud will now coach the Grizzly cornerbacks.

