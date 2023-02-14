Montana cornerbacks coach Ronnie Bradford directs drills during preseason camp at Dornblaser Field. Bradford, who played in the NFL for 10 years and has coached in college and the pros for 15 years, was recently promoted to the Grizzlies' defensive coordinator.
MISSOULA -Following the departure of veteran coaches Kent Baer and Barry Sacks, Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck has announced changes to the Grizzlies' defensive staff.
Ronnie Bradford, UM's cornerbacks coach for the past two seasons, has been promoted to defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Former All-America linebacker Roger Cooper will now lead Montana's corps of linebackers, and defensive analyst Kim McCloud will now coach the Grizzly cornerbacks.
Bradford, who came to Montana in the spring of 2021 after three seasons as the safeties coach at USC, will now take the lead on a Grizzly defense that has been one of the best in FCS football in recent years.
"Coach Bradford will be our defensive coordinator, and he'll call it on Saturdays. He's coached a lot of football, has great experience, and really understands the game," said Hauck.
"I'm excited for him to bring the things he's done in the past and put a new look to our defense and how we're calling it on that side of the ball."
With Bradford's assistance, Montana ranked first in interceptions in all of NCAA football in 2021 with a team total of 18. He mentored cornerback Justin Ford, whose nine picks that season led college football and earned him unanimous All-American honors.
Before his time at UM, he served as the secondary coach at USC from 2016-18, helping the Trojans assemble one of the nation's top defensive backfields with 16 interceptions and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl in 2017.
Before his time in Los Angeles, he served as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Louisiana Tech from 2013-15. His college resume also includes a stop in Memphis, where he coached the Tigers' safeties, and Cal, where he was a defensive assistant.
Before coaching in college, Bradford spent seven seasons coaching in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. With the Broncos, he coached special teams from 2003 through 2006 and the defensive backs in 2007 and 2008.
As a defensive back in college, Bradford helped Colorado to a share of the 1990 national championship, blocking an extra point in the Buffaloes' 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl that would be the difference in the game.
"Ronnie has great experience. He's been exposed to a lot of different systems. He's a high-energy, high-intensity guy, which lends itself to leading our defense," added Hauck.
Cooperenters his second season coaching the Griz in 2023 after 10 years at Idaho State, where he most recently served as the Bengals' associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach
At Idaho State, Cooper mentored some of the top linebackers in the Big Sky Conference. They include the league's 2014 Freshman of the Year, and three-time all-conference pick Mario Jenkins, one of 18 all-conference picks to play under Cooper during his tenure in Pocatello.
As a player, Cooper was a standout linebacker who earned first-team All-Big Sky honors in three-straight seasons (2002-2004) and was named the Big Sky defensive MVP in 2004. He was also a second-team All-American.
He then spent three seasons in the NFL and NFL Europe from 2005-2007, with stints in Dallas, San Francisco, San Diego, and Frankfurt, Germany, before suffering a career-ending injury.
"Roger will move from the safeties to linebackers. It's a position he's completely comfortable with and that he has coached a lot. He has a great understanding of linebacker play, and I think he feels like he's getting back home to his natural position," said Hauck.
McCloud served as a defensive analyst for the Grizzlies in 2022 after joining the program out of Hawaii in August. He now takes the field to coach Montana's cornerbacks, the same position he coached for the Rainbow Warriors in 2021.
His resume lists nearly three decades of experience with ten different programs, including serving as the assistant head coach at Syracuse from 2016-18, with previous stops at Idaho, Nevada, and Baylor, among others.
"Kim is a guy that we've known for numerous years, and we're glad that he was able to spend this past fall with us in our defensive analyst role. And now he's going to take over coaching our corners," said Hauck.
Montana will look to add a line coach and analyst to the defensive coaching staff in the near future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.