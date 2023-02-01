Elijah Brady - Griz commit

The newest Grizzly commit hails from Seattle, Washington where he was a three-star prospect with FBS offers from Nevada, Air Force and Army.

 Elijah Brady on Twitter (@_elijahbrady)

MISSOULA — Montana football Director of Recruiting, Keaton Johnson, tweeted an emoji of a shark on Monday afternoon.

Nineteen new off-season signees later, most fans have come to know what that signifies — another player has made his commitment to the Griz.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments