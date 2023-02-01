MISSOULA — Montana football Director of Recruiting, Keaton Johnson, tweeted an emoji of a shark on Monday afternoon.
Nineteen new off-season signees later, most fans have come to know what that signifies — another player has made his commitment to the Griz.
Something else the team’s followers have picked up on in the past few months is that following that tweet, there’s typically a waiting game. UM faithful have to sit and wonder, or guess, who the newest commit is as the university keeps things under wraps.
They weren’t the only ones waiting, though.
With National Signing Day on Wednesday, the team announced three-star cornerback Elijah Brady of West Seattle as their one and only late period commit, and it turns out, he had some waiting to do too.
“Oh yeah,” Brady confirmed of the team asking him to hold off on announcing. “We wanted to make the announcement on the same day so that there weren’t any spoilers or anything like that and it was well worth it. They were right. I loved it.”
It’s a moment that he reveled in after another period of waiting; for a scholarship offer.
Though safeties coach Roger Cooper and the Grizzlies were one of the first units to talk to him during his recruitment, it took a while to secure an official offer. The team had to figure out how they could make it work, and it wasn’t until roughly a week ago Brady received the offer.
During that time frame, Cooper kept in touch and built a bond with the 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback that was undeniable. It doesn’t matter how long it took to get the offer; he wasn’t going to make them wait in return.
“We’ve had a connection for a while so I knew I could pull the trigger right away. I felt comfortable doing so,” Brady said.
He picked Montana over a plethora of other options that included military schools such as Army and Air Force, Ivy League schools like Yale, FBS institutions like Nevada and other Big Sky Conference foes like Portland State and Eastern Washington.
And aside from the “genuine relationship” he built with Cooper, there were a list of other reasons why he pledged his allegiance to Missoula.
The location in the Pacific Northwest and his familiarity with the cold stood out to him as he made the proclamation that he’s “not a heat guy.” But ultimately, it comes down to his future that he believes will be best suited by UM’s resources.
“It’s a championship program that has the coaches and staff members to help develop me into the NFL player, or pro football player, rather, that I aspire to be,” Brady said.
He’ll be joining the Griz after a senior season where he compiled 34 tackles, 33 of the solo variety, to go with three pass deflections as opposing teams avoided his side of the field.
And if it’s ever needed in a pinch, Brady could step in on the offensive side of the ball. He took snaps as a quarterback in seven games this past season while also lining up as the team’s leading receiver.
It’s defense, though, where the coaching staff and Brady himself thinks he’ll best service the Griz.
“I think my strong suit right now is being able to pick up techniques, plays, anything like that,” Brady said. “If we’re talking football specific, zone coverage, man coverage, it doesn’t really matter, I’m going to play the ball and we’re going to get it.”
Brady will arrive on campus in the early parts of the summer as he finishes his final semester of high school.
One final period of waiting that he has to do before he’s finally a Grizzly.
“I can’t to touch down on that campus and get to meet all of them (teammates and fans),” Brady said. “I can just feel the culture and the love and I’m all the way in Seattle.”
