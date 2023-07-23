SPOKANE — Larry Krystkowiak put on a suit for the first time in a while on Saturday.

The occasion called for the formal wear as the Montana native and former Grizzlies basketball player and coach made the journey to Spokane. The three-time Big Sky MVP and All-American was being inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.

Krystkowiak, 58, used to regularly wear a suit while stalking the sidelines for college and NBA teams. He’s been out of the coaching business for just over two years and has found joy in other areas of life with his wife, Jan, and five children.

“I’m not sure I’d be doing quite as well as I’m doing if I didn’t have that outlet with the kids to be able to enjoy,” he said. “I’d probably be a little stir crazy. I’m not sure my wife would want me around as much as I am. So that’s been super helpful for me mentally.”

Krystkowiak had missed out on some opportunities with his kids while most recently coaching for 10 years with the Utah Utes of the Pac-12 Conference. Long days could turn into long weeks and long months, but the now-retired coach has more time to create lasting memories.

“I missed a lot of senior nights and different things for the boys,” he said. “One thing you can’t get back is the time. I’ve kind of made it a mission statement for me personally to try to enjoy as much of the girls and the boys’ time while we can.”

His three boys are all playing college basketball. Cam transferred to Iona after playing at Dartmouth. Luc was at Utah with Larry, walked on at Arizona last year and is now at Division II Cal State San Marcos. Ben finished his freshman season at Robert Morris in Pittsburgh.

“Where I’m really blessed at this point: five kids,” he said. “I can jump on a plane, take an active role — not as a coach necessarily, but maybe a mentor — and help our boys get through some stuff. I can see as many games as I want.”

Krystkowiak also has twin daughters, Samantha and Finley. They’re 15-year-olds who are avid volleyball players in southern California.

“I’d probably be working, probably have a job somewhere and be involved with the game of basketball if it weren’t for my kids,” he said. "I’m handling it pretty well overall. I’m finding that I’ve got enough interests in and around San Diego getting involved in some different things. Then my own family is keeping me more than busy.”

Ringing true

Krystkowiak also wore his Griz championship ring from the 2006 season for the first time when he attended the ceremony.

That year featured a momentous victory when he coached UM to an upset over Nevada in the NCAA tournament. The game is still recalled not only for the win but because it’s the most recent March Madness victory by a Big Sky team.

Krystkowiak had never even made the NCAA tournament when he was a player for coach Mike Montgomery. He made it twice as a coach in two years at UM and twice in 10 years at Utah.

“I’m not wearing it for me,” he said. “I’m wearing it for all the people that weren’t as fortunate winning some of those games. That’s what I thought about first and foremost when we won that game was the disappointments I had as a player not ever getting to the Big Dance, the great coaches we had with coach Montgomery, who never got a chance to do that.”

It’s been the age of upsets in March Madness. However, the Big Sky owns the dubious record of the longest NCAA tournament victory drought of any of the 32 conferences.

Since 2018, Loyola Chicago barreled to the Final Four, St. Peter’s made a run to the Elite Eight and Oral Roberts advanced to the Sweet 16. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed when it defeated Virginia. Fairleigh Dickinson replicated that feat when it beat Purdue after winning a play-in game.

The Big Sky hasn’t had any such luck. Krystkowiak doesn’t see the road getting any easier.

"A lot of it’s the matchup really. I think you have to see a team that’s similar in stature to what you faced,” he said. “Probably part of the equation too is having a team that’s got some veteran leadership and some guys that have been around.

“Unfortunately, in the environment right now, I don’t know if that’s going to really happen because of the (transfer) portal. You have the top players in the Big Sky probably matriculating to bigger leagues. And so it’s not going to get any easier.”

To that point, the Big Sky did see a mass exodus of players from this past year, with only six of the 23 conference award winners set to return. The one-time transfer rule might be why Krystkowiak won’t be returning to his suit-wearing days on a basketball court.

“I’m not really that excited about the state of the college game at this point,” he said. “I think the way I summed it up is I got into it truly because it was a transformational opportunity to help kids. My heart’s always been that way and it’s what I knew of the game.

“Those senior nights and some of those things that you got to take part in were extremely important to me. Now I’m not sure that the senior night is going to really be much of a common occurrence anymore with the transfer portal.”

Krystkowiak isn’t totally against the changes in the past couple years. He appears to be a supporter of Name, Image and Likeness, which allows players to make money while in school.

“I do think it’s important to maybe pay the guys now,” he said. “But the combination that was kind of a perfect storm with the transfer portal and the NIL has kind of made it so (that) instead of it being transformational, it’s very transactional. That’s not as appealing to me as maybe it was years ago.”

Shooting shoes

Krystkowiak also marked the special occasion by wearing his special edition Air Force 1s for the first time.

The black and silver shoes were designed by Nike’s Virgil Abloh and are part of a large collection owned by Krystkowiak, a self-described sneakerhead. Abloh died in 2021 after a cancer battle at 41 years old, so the former Griz honored him by wearing the shoes.

Krystkowiak lost his mother to cancer when he was 8 years old. She had been key in encouraging him to chase his dreams, leading him on the path to becoming a nine-year NBA veteran who was drafted 28th overall in 1986 and participated in the Olympic Trials for Team USA.

“I didn’t know how hard it was going to be do that,” he said. “But from a very young age, I always thought that I could do it. I think a little bit of Ted Lasso in there: If you don’t believe, it’s not going to happen. Then throw in some good luck and some hard work and lo and behold here we are.”

The reference to soccer coach “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV’s hit show, gives an insight to how Krystkowiak spends more of that increased free time he has. He had coaches of his own who impacted him in Great Falls and Shelby, namely coach Tim Blaine, who played at UM for Jud Heathcote.

“The Grizzly Way was just always about team culture and working really hard, doing it together,” he said. “Everything I saw at that young age I had no idea was going to be so applicable for the rest of my life basketball-wise. Talk about such good luck.”

Krystkowiak, who finished high school at Missoula Big Sky, had his No. 42 Griz jersey retired after he ended his college career as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in UM history. He’s the only Big Sky Conference player to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

His advice to other small-town Montana kids with big dreams is simple: Decide what you love, follow your dreams and work hard. That comes from his experience as well as what he’s seen from parents in the travel sports scene.

“Basketball, to me, was never something that anyone said, ‘Hey, you got to go play, you got to go to practice, you got to make this team, you got to get a scholarship,’” he said. “I never felt any of that external pressure. I think that kind of counterintuitively probably made me more successful.”

Krystkowiak is the fourth Griz and the first from the UM men’s basketball team to get the nod to the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame. He joins football quarterback Dave Dickenson, Lady Griz player Shannon Schweyen and Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig, who were all inducted last year in the inaugural class.

This is the third Hall of Fame nod for Krystkowiak. He was inducted into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2018

“Montana is a part of the Big Sky Conference and so to be able to represent the state of Montana by doing it in a conference setting I think has a little more pizzazz to it,” he said. “Multiple sports are involved with this as opposed to just basketball. It’s got a little bit of icing on the cake as well.”