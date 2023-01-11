MISSOULA — Montana's first stretch of three games in five days during Big Sky play could define what the Griz will be playing for in the final two-thirds of the conference slate.
They head into the week with a 2-2 record after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss at Northern Arizona and avoiding an epic collapse to beat Northern Colorado in their first Big Sky road trip last week.
A 1-3 start would've been cause for concern with Eastern Washington (4-0), Idaho State (3-0), Montana State (3-1), Weber State (2-1) and Sacramento State (2-1) ahead of sixth-place Montana. Coincidentally, those are the next five teams the Griz play, giving them the chance to show whether they're a contender.
They start by hosting Weber State 7 p.m. Thursday and Idaho State 7 p.m. Saturday. Then it's on the road to face Eastern Washington 7 p.m. MT Monday.
"I’ve always said if you split all your road trips, you’re in the race," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview Saturday. "Then you got to take care of business at home.
"What we need is a sweep. If we win out at home moving forward and we can sweep one of these road trips, you’re going to be where you thought you wanted to be in the first place.
"The biggest thing for us, though, is just the consistency and guys assuming their roles. They’re doing a good job of that."
Conference inconsistency
UM has shown some inconsistencies from game to game as well as within a game during Big Sky play, particularly struggling after halftime.
The Griz outscored their four conference opponents 146-116 in the first half, a plus-30 margin. They've then been outscored 176-154 in the second half and overtime, a minus-22 margin.
The Griz led EWU by seven in the second half but went down by seven, a 14-point swing. They led Idaho by 16 after halftime and saw that cut to six. They were up four against NAU in the second half and went down by three. They had their 18-point second-half lead trimmed to one against UNC.
Montana's shooting has tumbled from 48.2% in the first half to 40.5% in the second half during league play. Its opponents have simultaneously jumped from shooting 37.9% in the first half to 48.6% in the second half.
Those conference foes are making 82.9% of their free throws, while UM is at 73.9%, dropping from 78.9% in the first half to 72.2% in the second half, when intentional fouls are more common. Their opponents have 87 makes on 105 attempts, while the Griz are 54 of 73 despite the foul disparity not being vast: 80-74 in the opposition's favor.
A non-quantifiable factor in the inconsistency is that starters Brandon Whitney and Lonnell Martin Jr. played through illness last week. UM, which is the only Big Sky team with four scorers in the top 25, struggled in November when it was missing Whitney and/or fellow starter Aanen Moody.
"I think we’ve played enough games, I think we’ve played good-enough competition to know what we’re capable of," DeCuire said on The Grizzlies Coaches Show Tuesday. "The question that hasn’t been answered is are we going to be a consistent-enough basketball team to achieve what’s in front of us."
Opponent preview
Weber State is 2-1 in Big Sky play, having beaten Northern Colorado 81-72 and Northern Arizona 76-60. The Wildcats then lost to Idaho State 67-57 in their only game last week. This will be their first road game in league play.
They're ranked last in the conference in scoring offense (67.4 points) but second in scoring defense (68.3 points allowed) under first-year coach Eric Duft. Dillon Jones ranks 11th with 14.7 points per game, while Steven Verplancken is 17th at 12.3 points. Jones is also first at 10 rebounds per game, fourth with 3.9 assists per game and second at 1.7 steals per game.
Prior to beating Weber State, Idaho State had scored a 79-53 win over Northern Arizona and a 90-83 victory against Northern Colorado. The Bengals will play at Montana State on Thursday before coming to Missoula.
They're holding teams to 68.5 points per game, third in the Big Sky, while putting up 70.1 points, seventh in the league. They have three scorers in the top 25 with Brock Mackenzie 14th at 14.1 points, Miguel Tomley 16th at 12.8 points and Jared Rodriguez 23rd at 10.5 points.
Eastern Washington will be UM's first repeat opponent in conference play. The Griz lost 87-80 in the Big Sky opener for both teams. Since then, the Eagles beat Montana State 70-67, Portland State 92-80 and Sacramento State 78-75.
They're putting up 74.6 points per game, fourth in the Big Sky, and allowing 70.6, seventh in the conference. Despite the offense, they have only two scorers in the top 25: Steele Venters is ninth at 15.7 points and Angelo Allegri is 19th at 11.9 points.
Montana has gone 0-2 on Thursday through the first two weeks of conference play. The Griz have responded to go 2-0 on Saturday and salvage a split each week.
"You see that we can be pretty good on the back end when we’re a little bit more desperate," associate head coach Chris Cobb said on The Grizzlies Coaches Show. "I think figuring out how you show up on Thursday night and feel that way and approach it that way knowing that this now has turned into a tough two-game stretch: Montana, Montana State.
"Historically, a lot of these coaches and the players that have been in the league a long time know that Montana is a really big game. So, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot and it’s going to be an emotional game for them."
