Montana's hopes of winning a Big Sky regular-season title might have just disappeared along with their vanishing offense Monday in Cheney, Washington.
The Grizzlies were outscored 7-0 in the final 2:07 after tying the game at 57 in a 64-57 loss to Eastern Washington. It's the second time in three games they were limited to 57 points, their fewest in seven conference games. They went into the night averaging 73.5 points in league play.
The Griz (3-4) are now four games behind the Eagles (6-0) in the loss column with 11 games to play as they've alternated wins and losses through their first seven contests. They're essentially five games back because EWU, which is 6-0 for the first time in program history, owns the head-to-head tiebreaker by sweeping the series.
The defeat became even more crushing when last-place Idaho knocked off second-place Montana State, 74-70, less than half an hour after the conclusion of the UM game. The combination of a Griz win and a Cats loss would've injected them back into the title race at an even greater level heading into their home game against MSU 7 p.m. Saturday.
"Our offense failed us a little bit tonight," UM coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview. "We got good shots, they just didn't go in. It’s the guys that we want shooting the ball who shot the ball. They didn’t go in.
"It's going to happen from time to time. It's just unfortunate that it happened tonight when we felt like we were kind of catching our stride a little bit. We've got an opportunity to make up for it at home, and at some point we'll catch our stride. More importantly, you want to do that later than early."
The Griz shot 37.5% from the field and just 17.9% (5 of 28) on 3-pointers. They had made 14 of 34 attempts beyond the arc, both season highs, against the Eagles in their first game. They were coming off a 13-make performance while putting up a season-high 84 points Saturday against Idaho State.
Dischon Thomas made three early 3-pointers on his way to leading Montana with 19 points. The third of those gave UM its biggest lead at 23-16 with 7:42 left in the first half, but that would be cut to 28-27 at the intermission.
Aanen Moody started 0-of-9 shooting from the field, including 0-of-6 on 3-pointers. His first triple pulled UM within 47-46 after it led by as many as three at 32-29 and trailed by as many as eight at 46-38 in the second half.
"I just felt like we had too many possessions where it was a seven-point lead, two stops in a row with a chance to go up 10 or 11, same thing in the second half, you’re up four, you got a chance to push it to six, eight, you get two stops and you have empty possessions," DeCuire said. "And that’s really where our offensive breakdowns took place is when we had leads with a chance to put them away."
While UM struggled from deep, the Eagles did their damage at the 3-point line, making 9 of 21 attempts (42.9%). The Griz had held them to 5 of 20 in their previous meeting and came into the game limiting teams to 31.0%, the second-best mark in the league.
The Griz let 6-foot-10 forwards Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup put up 3-point shots, and the duo made UM pay. Price knocked down three triples while totaling a team-high 13 points. Erikstrup made two and finished with eight points.
Despite that 3-point shooting, the Griz still held the Eagles well below the 90.1 points they averaged during their seven-game win streak entering the contest. They were averaging 84.4 points in league play and the Griz held them to 40.8% shooting from the field after allowing 48.1% in their first meeting.
"Just too many empty possessions," DeCuire said. "This team leads the league in scoring at 84 a game, and if we're not fouling down the stretch and we just play that last minute out, we hold them under 60. When you defend that well, you should win."
The Griz were still in the game with two minutes remaining after last leading at 32-29, but their issues with closing out tight games flared up. They went into the night with a 0-3 record in one-possession game, while the Eagles entered 3-1.
Montana tied the game at 57 with 2:07 remaining when Josh Bannan scored a layup and converted the and-1 free throw on his way to 17 points. Brandon Whitney added 11 points as he and Bannan were key in UM outscoring EWU 28-18 in the paint after the Griz were outscored 34-20 in their first meeting.
However, Montana faltered down low after tying the game as Bannan had two layups blocked by Cedric Coward. They also missed two 3-pointers and committed a turnover in their five possessions after knotting the score.
The Griz even gave up a crucial offensive rebound and put back by Coward in the 7-0 close. That came at an inopportune time and proved to be costly in what was an improved rebounding performance as UM evened the boards battle at 32-32 after being outrebounded 45-28 last time.
Steele Venters made two free throws and Angelo Allegri hit three in the 7-0 close, which included a Coward layup. The Eagles made 15 of 18 free throws after going 30 of 34 while scoring 87 points on Dec. 29 in Missoula.
Venters finished with 11 points, Allegri had 10 and Coward had eight. Tyreese Davis scored 12.
"We won the battle for probably 37 minutes of the game," DeCuire said about rebounding the ball. "Down the stretch, don’t make shots, they make shots, there’s no defensive rebounds to get, you take the ball under the net, they end up with the lead, we tie it. We got to put 40 minutes together. It was a good 38."
