Montana scored a season high in points and gave up its third-fewest points as it evened its record at 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play by blasting Idaho State, 84-55, on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
Four players scored in double digits. Point guard Brandon Whitney led with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting after he had three consecutive games with two points in 19 minutes, mainly due to illness.
The Griz shot 48.1% from beyond the arc with 13 made triples, their second most in a game. Aanen Moody added 15 points while knocking down three 3-pointers. Dischon Thomas also hit three triples on his way to 13 points.
UM owned the boards, tallying a 42-24 advantage. Josh Bannan grabbed a game-high 14 to go with 10 points.
True freshman Jaxon Nap added a career-high nine points. Josh Vazquez also had nine points.
Jay Nagle led Idaho State with 10 points. The Bengals shot 33.9% from the field.
The Griz play their third game in five days when they take on Eastern Washington 8 p.m. MT Monday in Cheney, Washington. The Eagles improved to 5-0 with a 95-74 home win over Idaho on Saturday.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.