Montana scored a season high in points and gave up its third-fewest points as it evened its record at 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play by blasting Idaho State, 84-55, on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

Four players scored in double digits. Point guard Brandon Whitney led with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting after he had three consecutive games with two points in 19 minutes, mainly due to illness.

The Griz shot 48.1% from beyond the arc with 13 made triples, their second most in a game. Aanen Moody added 15 points while knocking down three 3-pointers. Dischon Thomas also hit three triples on his way to 13 points.

UM owned the boards, tallying a 42-24 advantage. Josh Bannan grabbed a game-high 14 to go with 10 points.

True freshman Jaxon Nap added a career-high nine points. Josh Vazquez also had nine points.

Jay Nagle led Idaho State with 10 points. The Bengals shot 33.9% from the field.

The Griz play their third game in five days when they take on Eastern Washington 8 p.m. MT Monday in Cheney, Washington. The Eagles improved to 5-0 with a 95-74 home win over Idaho on Saturday.

