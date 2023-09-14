MISSOULA — Braxton Hill is a leader on the football field for the Montana Grizzlies.

The senior linebacker will soon be a different type of role model to kids, where he can make a more direct impact. He’ll be teaching elementary school, preferably third or fourth grade, after he wraps up an athletic career in which he’s overcome numerous obstacles.

“I was really glad that I chose elementary ed. It was a really good fit for me and my personality,” he said prior to UM’s game against Ferris State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

“Being around people and from my past experiences in athletics and going to school for so many years, I feel like I can apply a lot of things that I’ve seen in terms of success. Also, in terms of failure, things that haven’t worked for me, things that I’ve seen that haven’t worked for other people. Just applying that to the next generation of kids.”

His interest in elementary education sprang from the teachers he had during his formative years in Anaconda. Student teaching revealed to him that he had made the correct choice.

Jerry Hogan was his fourth grade teacher in the Smelter City. Kelly Marker taught him middle school math. Brian Riley was his shop teacher. Jake Kelly instructed him in English. He’s sure he was forgetting someone who impacted him.

“They definitely taught me a lot in the classroom, but they always were there for me,” he said. “They used students’ interests to build them. They weren’t one-dimensional, which I think is cool.

“I think teaching is a lot about relationships and life’s a lot about relationships, and the better those relationships are, the more effort people are going to give for you. I saw that with the teachers that I really enjoyed learning from.”

Hill did his student teaching at Jeannette Rankin Elementary School from January through June this past school year. He was there every school day for the entire school day, even having to skip parts of some spring football camp practices.

Hill worked alongside third grade teacher Ashley Schuman, who is in her 13th year teaching. He first observed her teach and then took over teaching in February. He taught 30 kids a wide range of subjects from math to reading to phonics and much more.

“He is so positive and encouraging,” Schuman said. “He always showed up with his drive high and ready to go. He works hard in everything that he does in life. I never saw him slack at all. He is a gentle giant. He really knows how to meet kids where they are and get the buy-in from the kids in order to motivate them to what we want them to do in the classroom. Every single one of those kids know that they were loved by Mr. Hill.

“His passion to want to help all kids is unbelievable. It didn’t matter what it was was. If someone was struggling with math, we’re going to work hard. If someone was struggling to make friends, he’d go to recess with him and show him how to introduce himself and ask them how to play. He came in every day giving it his all. He has a great future in education.”

Alberton School District K-12 principal Chris Whiteman observed Hill teaching one of those classes that semester. He liked what he saw from Hill as a former middle school teacher himself.

Whiteman encouraged Hill to apply for one of two job openings Alberton was going to have for third and fourth grade teaching this school year. It didn’t work for Hill because he still had one more football season to play.

“I was really impressed with the way he interacted with the students,” Whiteman said. “I’m 6-foot-8, 350, and he’s a big guy too. It’s great to see another big guy interact with kids like he did. When he’s talking with kids, he meets them eye to eye, which makes sense to parents, but not all adults recognize the face-to-face power talking with them. That’s a natural instinct thing, not something they teach you in school.”

Overcoming adversity

Hill has received quite the education in toughness over the years.

His list of football injuries since his final year of high school includes a torn labrum, broken wrist, broken collarbone and an MCL injury in one of his knees. It’s been a constant barrage of setbacks, maybe enough to force some people to give up the sport — but not Hill.

“I’m surrounded by great people,” he said. “It’s always just having a good mindset. And then I think just my purpose of wanting to play for Montana. That’s bigger to me than being stiff and sore when I’m 50. I’ve had great trainers, great surgeons, our athletic training facility here is great, the weight room has been great.

“Those injuries, they go away. It’s more of a mental game. You got to not feel sorry for yourself, just get better. A lot of times in football you got to play hurt and you got to practice hurt. How bad do you want it and how bad do you care for your team? It comes down to that. Just being mentally tough about your injuries and understanding that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Hill played through that torn labrum in his left shoulder his senior season at Anaconda, where he had been a quarterback, linebacker and punter. The decision to put off surgery on his non-throwing shoulder also allowed him to play in the basketball season as that was also his non-shooting arm.

Hill ended up getting offered by UM after Bobby Hauck took over as head coach following the 2017 season. He grayshirted in the fall 2018 season so he could recover from surgery in the spring of 2018 without starting his NCAA eligibility clock.

“I always knew Braxton, he probably was one of the best athletes I coached,” Pat Gallagher, Hill’s defensive coordinator at Anaconda, said. "I always knew his work ethic was going to take him far. He played the game the right way. He played it with speed, he played it with aggression, he played it with relentless pursuit. All those things and his ability to get into the weight room and work in the offseason I think are huge things that made him extremely successful.

“He’s not easily deterred. He’s going to keep going and keep going. He’s got a relentless attitude in everything that he does. He’ll prevail in most circumstances.”

Hill once again played through an injury. He wore a club on his left arm his entire freshman season at UM in 2019 to protect that broken wrist he suffered in the first game of the year. It took a broken collarbone right before the playoffs to knock him out.

He made it through injury free until an MCL injury his junior year. He returned after just two games away and set himself up for a big senior season. He had also earned the respect of his teammates along the way and was voted by them as one of five captains this season.

“Being resilient, leaning on my brothers has taught me a lot,” he said. “Just always working hard no matter what you’re doing. On the days you feel good, on the days you don’t feel good, you’re always working hard. You always got to be understanding that the world is bigger than football. You can’t be too hard on yourself but you got to be hard enough on yourself.

“I think I’ve had a good balance through my college career of learning about that. When I get to the real world, I feel like I’ll have a good balance of what I need to do in order to be happy and successful.”

Beginner's mindset

Before coming to UM, Hill carved out his own spot in Anaconda’s storied sports history.

In the basketball town, he played through that torn labrum to become Anaconda’s all-time leading scorer. He scored 1,924 points, or 20.46 per game, to break the record held by former Minneapolis Laker Ed Kalafat. He also passed Utah State legend Wayne Estes.

His sister, Torry Hill, was also a standout basketball player, scoring over 1,000 points and over 400 assists with the Lady Griz from 2010-14. Braxton decided to go the college football path, becoming the first Anaconda football player to join the Griz since Karl Pitcher in 2007.

He walked on with the Grizzlies. Several months later, he earned a scholarship.

“The biggest lesson I would say that I’ve learned is you always got to show up, you always got to work hard, be kind, be humble and just have a beginner’s mindset, no matter where you’re at,” Hill said. "Whether you’re a sixth-year senior on the football team, whether you’re a 4.0 student and you’re at the top of your class, you got to have that beginner’s mindset every day and you’ve got to work hard, you got to never be satisfied.

“That’s how you’re going to continue to grow every day. I’ve learned that from teachers, I’ve learned that from coaches. I’ve seen it firsthand with people and how successful they can be with that mindset.”

A quick learner, Hill starred on special teams early on and was a backup linebacker. He exploded as the Big Sky defensive player of the week in his first start in 2022.

Hero Sports named him the best returning FCS player who wears jersey No. 35 coming into this season. He’s played in 38 of a possible 44 games with the Griz and came into this year as the team’s third-leading returning tackler.

"He's your typical small school guy who was playing quarterback because he was the best player on the team," Hauck said. "He was a great high school basketball player, prolific scorer, kind of grew up in a basketball family. But he was a good high school football player.

"He had some injuries as a senior, so some of that was hidden to a degree. But his athletic ability has been apparent. And also his willingness to do the physical piece. He certainly isn't afraid of the physical piece of football."

Coaching is for sure in Hill’s future. He’s not sure if it’ll be football, basketball or track, or some combination of those.

Coaching is another avenue where he can share the lessons he’s learned through his journey.

"Just believe in yourself, have pride in what you do, have purpose in what you do and everything else will follow,” he said. “Work hard. Having purpose, having want and believing in yourself and showing up and working hard every day, I think that’s what got me where I am. Then developed so many relationships and things along the way that set your mindset and yourself apart.”