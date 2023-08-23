MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have set an all-time program record for most football season tickets sold, the athletic department announced.

The Griz had sold and distributed 18,667 as of Friday, which doesn't include tickets for UM students. That broke the prior record of 18,622, which was set in 2009.

The Griz had reached 18,292 last season. Washington-Grizzly Stadium has a capacity of 25,217.

"The fans that we have here are just truly remarkable," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam told 406mtsports.com during the Aug. 15 edition of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, days before the record was broken.

"We've talked about this before: We rely on ticket revenue more than anybody at our level. Our fans just keep responding. I feel confident that we'll surpass that previous number. Look forward to some really exciting games at Washington-Grizzly Stadium this fall."

By comparison, in-state rival Montana State sold out of its season ticket allotment at 12,968 this season, the Cats announced. It's the first time that MSU has sold all available season tickets.

North Dakota State, which has won nine of the past 12 FCS national titles, had sold about 11,400 season tickets as of the middle of July, according to the InForum. The Bison are capping season tickets at 12,500.

James Madison, a former FCS powerhouse that moved to the FBS last year, has sold out of its 8,718 season tickets, the Dukes announced. They had sold 7,708 last year, which was their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

Mountain West program Boise State sold 17,403 season tickets last year, according to the Idaho Statesman.

San Diego State, another MW team, sold 15,974 last year at its new stadium but was down to 10,307 this year at the end of July, according to The San Diego Union Tribune.

The Grizzlies will play six home games. They open Sept. 2 against Butler, an Indianapolis-based team in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League. Their other home nonconference game is Sept. 16 against Ferris State, the two-time defending NCAA Division II national champions.

In conference play, UM hosts Idaho State on Sept. 30, Northern Colorado on Oct. 28, Sacramento State on Nov. 4 and Montana State on Nov. 18. ISU and UNC are both in rebuilding situations with new coaches. Sac State has won the past three Big Sky titles and has a new coach in former Griz linebacker Andy Thompson. MSU has won five of the past six Brawl of the Wild games.