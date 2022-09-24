MISSOULA – Montana was on its heels when Portland State put together a lengthy drive to cut UM’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter.
The second-ranked Griz leaned forward and responded with nine points over the next 22 seconds of game clock to push their lead to 12 points. They added 13 more as they had a flurry of points, a 22-0 run over the final 5:19 of the first half, to take a 39-14 lead into the break.
The Griz came into the game having scored 20 points in the second quarter and 60 points in the first half through their first three games. They showed they could respond from multiple bouts of early game adversity by scoring in all three phases after the defense had given up only 14 points in the first three games and UM found itself in an early seven-point hole Saturday.
The Griz rattled off three scoring plays of 64 or more yards after not having any longer than 47 through three games as they rolled to a 53-16 win in front of announced crowed of 26,087, the 11th-largest in the history of Washington-Grizzly Stadium. They improved to 4-0 overall as they opened Big Sky play by beating a veteran team.
“I think we have a poised football team,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “Our guys are not afraid of facing adversity. We make them do it all year long. So, when things aren’t going well, I think we have a group that’s going to knuckle down and go fight back. We make them do things the hard way all year long. Our team’s got a lot of fight, so I’m not ever overly concerned no matter how much we’re down.”
Clinging to a 3-point lead with 5:19 left in the first half, sophomore running back Xavier Harris ripped off a 64-yard TD run, his longest career rush, with 5:02 left. Harris showed his growth in the weight room when he shrugged off two tacklers on that run on his way to a game-high 92 yards on eight carries.
ANOTHER RESPONSE: 𝐗 (@xav13rharris) busts loose for a 64-yard TOUCHDOWN, MONTANA!#GoGriz // #RTD pic.twitter.com/icajD4Oc4Z— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) September 24, 2022
The Griz ran for 163 yards as a team and passed for 233 to total 396, while the defense held Portland State to 199 total. The defense even got in on the scoring when the Griz forced their second safety of the season with 4:57 left to go up 26-14 after the Vikings fair caught the ensuing kickoff at the 2-yard line.
“We really didn’t think we should have given up that touchdown,” Hauck said of the TD that trimmed the lead to 17-14. “I think everybody’s pretty pissed frankly. It was good that the offense went out and took charge there. Nice to finish in the end zone. When you run the ball, you can control the game. We ran it pretty well today.”
That safety meant PSU had to kick the ball to the Griz, who put together a 7-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Johnson to Mitch Roberts for a 32-14 lead with 2:02 left in the half. Johnson completed his first 15 passes of the game on his way to finishing 20-of-26 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while Roberts finished with seven catches for 83 yards, both team highs.
Looking to get back in the game, the Vikings were determined to score before the end of the half and again on the opening drive of the second half when they would receive the kickoff. They drove deep into Montana territory before penalties forced them to settle for a field goal.
First, it was a 49-yard field goal attempt, but a false start pushed them back 5 yards and made it a 54-yard attempt. The Griz switched their call and put safety Robby Hauck in the end zone to return a potential miss, something he said they practice every Friday but haven’t run in a game.
Robby Hauck gathered the short kick after bobbling it in the end zone and ran it back 99 yards for a touchdown and a 39-14 lead with all zeroes on the clock. It was reminiscent of when Auburn returned a missed field goal for a touchdown as time expired for a 34-28 win over No. 1 Alabama in 2013. While it was only halftime, it felt like the Griz put the Vikings to sleep.
🤯 @robbyhauck17 turns nothin' into a whole lot of somethin'! 😳#GoGriz // #RTD pic.twitter.com/MGect2a1Su— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) September 24, 2022
“We saw Robby down there ready to return it and I’m like, ‘OK, do you throw a Hail Mary here, do you kick it?’” Barnum said. “I remember talking to my kicker, we call him Sleepy, at the beginning of the game, he said, ‘Coach, 38-yard line,’ I trust him and love him and I know it’s long shot, but why not take a crack? That didn’t turn out good.”
Montana responded to adversity earlier in the game when a special teams miscue by Junior Bergen on the high-bouncing, short opening kickoff resulted in the Vikings recovering the ball. They scored four plays later, on an 8-yard reverse run by wide receiver Mataio Talalemotu, who was playing in his first game of the year.
RESPONSE: @bergen_junior!#GoGriz #RTD pic.twitter.com/mifzNr1scU— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) September 24, 2022
Facing a deficit for the first time this year, the Griz drove right down the field. Johnson converted a third-and-5 with a pass to Roberts for 18 yards to extend the drive. He then rushed for an 11-yard TD, his fourth rushing score this year, to tie the game 7-7.
After UM forced a three-and-out, Bergen exploded for a 72-yard punt return TD, the first of his career and the first for Griz since Sept. 7, 2019, against North Alabama, when Jerry Louie-McGee ran one back 74 yards. Nico Ramos added a 46-yard field goal, topping his career long of 37 in 2018 at Princeton, to push the lead to 17-7 with 13:05 left in the first half.
“It was pretty cool,” Bergen said. “Got to the end zone and kind of celebrated with my teammates. I felt a little bit of relief after kind of messing up that kickoff return. So, I felt like I had to get it back one way or another.”
Portland State responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:46 off the clock after going three-and-out on three consecutive drives. It was the longest touchdown drive allowed by Montana this year. Dante Chachere threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Beau Kelly on a post route in double coverage to trim UM’s lead to 17-14.
Chachere finished 9-of-13 passing for 62 yards and one touchdown, and he was the team’s leading rusher with 36 yards on 11 carries. He sat out the third quarter because he was overheated, Barnum said, and the only points PSU could muster after halftime were on a safety when the Griz had a bad punt snap in the end zone.
Jayden Dawson’s first career interception at UM set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Aaron Fontes, the first of Fontes’ career, for a 46-16 lead. Keelan White’s 61-yard punt return was turned into a 1-yard TD run by Marcus Knight to make it 53-16.
“Their defense, probably the best I’ve seen since I’ve been playing Montana,” Barnum said. “Their offense, after today, I think they’re much better. I thought OK, maybe that’s their weak link, just as a coach looking at it. They showed today that wasn’t the deal. And their special teams, their special teams have been dinking and dunking a couple things, but I’ll be damned if they didn’t fix that today either.”
