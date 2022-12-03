FARGO — During his Monday morning press-conference, North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz mentioned that the Montana Grizzlies' "explosive plays" make him nervous.
Well then the Griz got beat at their own game.
In a 49-26 victory from the Fargodome, the No. 3-seeded Bison had four touchdown scores of at least 60 yards in length.
Quarterback Cam Miller started the trend when he broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run. The guys behind him followed suit, with running back Kobe Johnson scoring on runs of 73 yards and 75 yards while other running back TaMerick Williams scored from 68 yards himself.
Griz starting quarterback Lucas Johnson was hurt and exited the game, making it hard for Montana to respond to the frequent Bison touchdowns.
In his absence, freshman Daniel Britt and sophomore Kris Brown came on in relief.
Britt, who did the bulk of the backup work, tossed two interceptions to one touchdown while NDSU kept running up the score.
Despite a pick-six from Corbin Walker to open the second half, Montana ultimately couldn't keep the momentum on the road.
The Griz ended their season 8-5 overall.
This story will be updated.
