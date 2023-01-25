Griz vs. Montana State men's basketball 09.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies guard Aanen Moody (11) passes the ball during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Montana State on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. UM plays at Sacramento State 8 p.m. MT Thursday and at Portland State 8 p.m. MT Saturday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Montana finds itself in an unusual place under ninth-year head coach Travis DeCuire: sitting in seventh place out of 10 teams in the Big Sky.

The Griz head into the second half of conference play this week with a 3-5 record in league action but also with hope of pulling off a turnaround. A handful of numbers say their record should be better than it currently is, meaning the potential is there for them to rise up the standings.

