MISSOULA — Montana finds itself in an unusual place under ninth-year head coach Travis DeCuire: sitting in seventh place out of 10 teams in the Big Sky.
The Griz head into the second half of conference play this week with a 3-5 record in league action but also with hope of pulling off a turnaround. A handful of numbers say their record should be better than it currently is, meaning the potential is there for them to rise up the standings.
UM is third among Big Sky teams in the KenPom ratings at No. 178 out of 363 Division I teams heading into Wednesday's games. The only teams ahead of the Griz are No. 123 Montana State and No. 149 Eastern Washington.
The Griz are also third among conference teams in the NCAA's NET rankings at No. 185 entering Wednesday. Again, they're behind only No. 114 Montana State and No. 143 Eastern Washington.
Additionally, they lead the Big Sky during conference play in assist-to-turnover ratio and are second in 3-point makes per game and free throw percentage. They're third in scoring margin, 3-point percentage and opponent rebounding, and fourth in scoring defense, opponent field goal percentage, rebounding margin, blocks and assists.
They've also held a lead or been tied in the final 5:19 of all eight of their league games, and led or been tied in the last 2:07 of four of their five losses, including leads or ties in the final 39 seconds in three of those defeats. In the past two games, they rallied from down eight and nine points in the second half but lost in the closing minutes.
"We’re undefeated for the first 30 minutes," DeCuire said. "Our issue is we need to learn how to win, we need to learn how to finish. Whether it’s a rebound or a free throw or not turning the ball over or defensive assignment, there’s going to be four or five of those situations that present themselves in the last four to six minutes of the game. We need to execute the majority. We don’t have to bat a thousand, but we have to execute the majority.
"Right now, our percentages are low in those situations because we don’t have anyone that’s ever been in that situation before, in a winning situation in terms of a program that won a lot and had that role. They’re all in new roles. So, they got to get comfortable being the guy at the free throw line, being the guy that has to get open on that last possession when we don’t have any timeouts, being five guys that block off and get that last rebound. We’ve shown signs, we’re close, we’re just not there yet.
"I have hope because when I look back at the stats, we’re in the top three in almost every major category in the conference. The stats say that we should be probably the best team in the league. But the stats, they’re not broke down in increments. If they were broke down by the last six minutes, they would say different. We just got to get better when it matters most."
Making those winning plays over a several-minute stretch isn't something that they can necessarily practice, DeCuire said, unlike executing an inbound play or finding an open shot in a one-possession situation, which are also issues that have led to some losses. It's something they have to play out in real time, and illnesses to several key players have hampered their ability to create chemistry and confidence, DeCuire believes.
That time together is even more crucial because UM features two transfers in the starting lineup and has four newcomers in what's shrunk down to a nine-player rotation. Getting them all on the same page and heating up at the right time heading into the conference tournament is the key because the Big Sky is a one-bid league where only the tourney champ will go to the NCAAs.
That said, the schedule does get a bit easier for Montana, leading to some more optimism for them to string together wins. The first eight teams the Griz played have a combined record of 36-26, a .581 winning percentage. The 10 remaining teams they'll face are a combined 34-40, a .459 winning percentage.
They've already played league-leading EWU twice and won't have to face the Eagles until a possible matchup in the tournament. They'll take on second-place Montana State and third-place Weber State once more, both on the road, but they led in the final minute of both those games before losing.
The only teams they haven't played are Sacramento State (4-3) and Portland State (3-4), so they get to face them twice. They get to host the two teams at the bottom of the standings, Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. Then they'll play at Idaho State and Idaho, teams they beat by 29 and 11 points.
"Our confidence is still there," UM senior forward Mack Anderson said. "It’s close games, so it’s tough, it’s frustrating, but you got to move on to the next one at that point. We got a bunch of good basketball players in there and they’re a confident group of guys.
"We lost a couple close games. We lost the two to Eastern. But I think when we’re locked in, run our stuff and stay solid throughout the whole game, we’re a really good team and it’s a really good group."
Sacramento State
Montana will attempt to do what no team has done this season: beat Sacramento State at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT Thursday in Sacramento.
The Hornets are 7-0 at home and 3-0 in Big Sky home games. They’re entering on a two-game losing streak and with records of 11-9 overall, 4-3 in conference play.
Sac State heads into the week with a better scoring defense (65.6 points allowed, No. 3) than Montana (67.1, No. 4). However, the Hornets are eighth in scoring offense (67.7 points) for a scoring margin of plus-2.1 points per game.
Zach Chappell is an effective scorer, ranking seventh in points (16.0) and 10th in field goal percentage (41.7%). Callum McRae does a bit of everything, checking in at 23rd in scoring (11.0) and 14th in assists (2.6) as well as second in rebounding (8.9) and sixth in blocks (1.0)
Akol Mawein is fourth in rebounding (8.1) and third in blocks (1.1). Gianni Hunter is third in assists (4.3). Austin Patterson is fifth in 3-point makes per game (2.1).
Portland State
Montana will then face a team on the other end of the spectrum when it takes on high-scoring Portland State to close its two-game swing to the West Coast. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT Saturday in Portland.
PSU enters the week ranking second in the Big Sky in scoring average during conference play (71.3 points). However, the Vikings are seventh in scoring defense (73.7), giving them a scoring margin of minus-2.4 points per game.
Former Grizzly Cameron Parker is a do-it-all player for the Vikings. He ranks first in the Big Sky in assists (6.3), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-2.5), 10th in scoring (14.8), 11th in steals (1.2) and 15th in rebounds (5.0).
Hunter Woods gives PSU another top-25 scorer. He enters the week ranking 21st in scoring (11.3) and fifth in steals (1.4).
The Vikings host Montana State on Thursday prior to welcoming in the Griz. They head into the week with records of 9-11 overall, 3-4 in conference play.
