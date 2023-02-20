BOZEMAN — Montana coach Travis DeCuire found himself in foreign territory Saturday.
The Griz were swept by Montana State for the first time in his nine seasons as head coach and for the first time overall since 2010. He’s also lost three of the past four meetings against the Cats after starting 11-1 to drop to 12-4 in the series as a coach.
There’s no time for the Griz to hang their heads as they head into the final weekend of the regular season with three games in five days. There’s also no reason to hang their heads as they’ve turned around their season in the past month despite the loss at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“I don’t like losing in general,“ DeCuire said. "Every loss is the same to me. I’m a one-game-at-a-time kind of guy. I try not to get too high or too low on an opponent.
“It’s a rival, understand that we don’t want to be swept. I don’t want to be swept by anyone. It’s not a great taste and hopefully we get an opportunity to avenge this one.”
MSU coach Danny Sprinkle made a similar comment about a potential rematch in the Big Sky tournament: “We’ll see them again in Boise at some point.” His Cats look like a near-lock to be the No. 2 seed in the tournament barring a collapse by them or No. 1 Eastern Washington.
If the Griz remain in fourth place, then they’d likely face the Cats in the championship game if they get past their quarterfinal opponent and likely EWU in the semifinals. If they move up to third, then they’d likely face MSU in the semifinals should they win their quarterfinal game.
The Griz are 1-5 against the three teams above them in the standings. They’re 0-2 against EWU and MSU while going 1-1 against Weber State.
They lost by seven points twice against EWU and by three and four points against MSU. They avenged a two-point home loss to WSU with a five-point road win Feb. 11.
“I think we’re still progressing,” DeCuire said. “We just haven’t progressed enough to beat one of the top two teams yet. But we got plenty of time. If we see one of those guys, it won’t be for a while.”
The Griz had won five games in a row leading into the contest against MSU. They improved their record from 3-6 in Big Sky play to 8-6 as they moved from seventh place to fourth in the standings.
The winning streak wasn’t the primary concern for DeCuire, he said before the game. He was more interested in his team playing well, and he felt they came out of Saturday’s game having put together their best defensive half of the season in the opening 20 minutes.
The Griz had played both EWU games, one of the MSU contests and the first Weber State meeting before their season-altering locker room talk after a loss at Sacramento State on Jan. 26. The sting of the winning streak ending in another close game against MSU still hit hard for guard Aanen Moody.
“It definitely is a heart-wrencher. It hurts,” he said. “But at the time of the first loss, we weren’t solidified as a team. This loss, and it’s really a two-point loss, comes after a five-game win streak.
“We’ve solidified as ourselves as a good team in the Big Sky. We’ve found our rhythm. It definitely hurts, but I think that we still believe in ourselves. We still believe in ourselves.”
The Griz close the regular season hosting Portland State on Thursday and Sacramento State on Saturday before going to Idaho on Monday as they play three games in five days. They’ll then be off for several days, depending on where they end in the standings, before the conference tournament starts March 4 in Boise.
The Griz can’t let one streak-ending loss turn into a streak of upcoming losses. They could still fall as low as eighth in the standings or move up to third.
Being seventh through 10th means they have to play in the first round and win four games in five days to capture the tournament championship. Finishing third through sixth gives them a bye into the quarterfinals and will require them to win three games in three days to make the NCAAs.
Forward Josh Bannan reiterated the importance of the upcoming games to his teammates after the loss to MSU.
“The reality which everyone needs to grip is that we need to be very disciplined going into these next three games because these next three games are very important for seeding,” he said. “If we don’t bring our game to Monday’s practice and have a good week, you could look up after these three games and be in a tough position you got to climb out of.
"I think this group has gained a lot of positive momentum. To let one game derail us wouldn’t do us justice. Tonight, definitely take some time to be disappointed, frustrated, the whole range of emotions you go through, but by Monday, we got to come back ready to go and have a huge week.”
