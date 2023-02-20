Griz vs. Montana State men's basketball 18.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies guard Aanen Moody (11) dribbles ahead of Montana State Bobcats guards Tyler Patterson (11) and Darius Brown II (10) during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Cats on Saturday at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. The Griz are 8-7 in Big Sky play and sit in fourth place in the standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOZEMAN — Montana coach Travis DeCuire found himself in foreign territory Saturday.

The Griz were swept by Montana State for the first time in his nine seasons as head coach and for the first time overall since 2010. He’s also lost three of the past four meetings against the Cats after starting 11-1 to drop to 12-4 in the series as a coach.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian.

