BOISE, Idaho — Until someone proves differently, coach Travis DeCuire and his Montana men's basketball team are still kings of the Big Sky Conference tournament.
They've won the event the past two times it was held. There was that break last March because of COVID-19, so the Grizzlies will still wear the crown as defending champs when they begin their journey toward what they hope will be a third straight title when they tip off against Idaho Wednesday at 3 p.m.
If you're a fan of the Grizzlies, you've no doubt heard skeptics talk about how they're too young to win it this week. That might be true on paper, but it's pretty much a given no one else in the league wants to mess with DeCuire and his troops right now with a four-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's contest.
"We actually ended better than we've ended in any of our seven years I think," the coach said. "I believe all those other years we probably went .500 our last weekend, or worse.
"There's obviously some positive mojo from winning those games. But it's zero-zero now. It's the reset button ... Our goal is to be fresh mentally and physically and they lay it all on the floor and see what happens."
Montana (13-12) will have an uphill challenge, needing to win four games in four days in order to punch its ticket to the Big Dance. If the Grizzlies can do so, they will make history.
Since the Big Sky tournament moved to four rounds in 2016, no team that has played in the first round has advanced past the semifinals. Four teams have won two games and advanced to the semifinal round: No. 5 seed North Dakota (2016), No. 5 seed Northern Colorado (2018), No. 10 seed Southern Utah (2018) and No. 7 seed Southern Utah (2019).
"The hard about playing on a quick turnaround is energy," DeCuire confided.
Montana certainly has to feel good about Wednesday's test. The Vandals have just one win this season (1-20) and haven't played since late February because of COVID-19 protocols.
There's bound to be rust for the Vandals. Yet DeCuire and his team will take nothing for granted.
"There's a lot of slow starts in the tournament," he said. "The team that can survive a slow start, or can respond to another team getting off to a good one, are going to be the ones that win."
Idaho does not have what you'd call a prolific scorer. Senior Damen Thacker is leads the team at 10.9 ppg. But he has had two 20-point games, including a 22-point performance in Idaho's win over Montana State (Feb. 28).
Senior Scott Blakney is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.4 points per game. He scored a career-high 23 against NAU (Jan. 2) and then tied that total against Northern Colorado (Jan. 16).
Montana, like Idaho, spreads its scoring around. Three players are averaging about 10 points per game, including Kyle Owens, Brandon Whitney and Robert Beasley III. Josh Bannan is not far behind at 8.9 points per game. Owens and Bannan have been most impressive lately, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively, in Montana's most recent win.
Beasley and Bannan are part of a group that has made history for the Grizzlies. They've helped give UM its highest scoring freshman class in school history, surpassing a 2003 group that included the likes of Kevin Criswell and Mike Chavez.
"They've allowed us to coach them," DeCuire said. "I think these guys have been coached as hard as they ever have and to throw them to the wolves so early in your career with a pandemic, these guys had everything thrown at them. For them to have that in their back pocket as they go forward is huge. I can't wait to watch them continue to grow."
If all goes as expected and Montana wins Wednesday, the Grizzlies will face No. 3 seed Weber State on Thursday at 8 p.m. The teams split in mid-February in Missoula and Montana was in position to sweep before fading late in the Saturday game.
If the Grizzlies find their way past Weber State, they'll likely play Eastern Washington in the semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. That is a steep climb since the Eagles beat the Grizzlies handily in both meetings this winter.
"It's one of those years, a weird year," DeCuire said. "There's going to be an asterisk next to this season in everybody's mind for a lot of reasons.
"For us, hopefully we can find ourselves playing (regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Southern Utah) in the tournament final and see if we can avenge the two losses we had earlier in the year."
That may seem like a mighty lofty goal at this point. But aiming high has served DeCuire quite well at the Big Sky tourney.
