MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck’s first high school recruiting class is finally nearing the finish line.

Hauck signed that class throughout the winter and spring of the 2017-18 school year when he took over for his second stint as the Montana Grizzlies head football coach. Those players are now sixth-year seniors, which has become the norm as the NCAA granted a COVID waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

Hauck’s first signing class included 29 high school seniors. Eight of them remain on the roster and seven are entering their final season: Linebackers Levi Janacaro and Tyler Flink of Missoula, safety David Koppang of Missoula, safety Garrett Graves of Eureka, linebacker Braxton Hill of Anaconda, defensive tackle Alex Gubner of California and safety Nash Fouch of Washington.

Janacaro didn’t have an offer from the Griz until Hauck took over. Neither did Flink, Hill or Gubner.

Janacaro is now wearing the No. 37 jersey. He’s the first player recruited by Hauck to don the legacy number.

“It really hit me the first week of camp,” Janacaro said of this being his final run. “It’s amazing that it’s already here. We sat down at the first meeting on Aug. 4 and I was walking in looking at all the freshmen and I turned to Tyler Flink and I was like, ‘It’s crazy to think how long ago it was that we were in their seats and how that was six years ago but how it also feels like it was a couple months ago.’ It’s just funny how time flies when you’re having fun.”

Graves had been committed to previous coach Bob Stitt and kept his commitment when Hauck was hired. So too did Fouch and Koppang.

“I’m an old man, it feels like,” Graves said. “It was dang near 10 years ago I started high school. It hit me this offseason, this summer when we’ve been working out. You’re trying to be a leader, but you’re all looking to the guys a little bit older than you to take charge.

“This year, there’s nobody to look to. You got to take it on yourself. I’m definitely less of a verbal guy and more lead-by-action kind of guy, just try to do the right things. I think that’s the biggest area that’s really hit me is there’s nobody ahead to look to.”

Tight end Cole Grossman is the lone player from the 2018 high school signees who still has eligibility left. He’ll miss this season with an injury and could return next year.

One player from the 2019 class, cornerback Corbin Walker of Washington, will exhaust his eligibility this year. He played as a true freshman and never used his redshirt season.

“It kind of has hit me,” Walker said. “As a senior this year, it’s more stepping up and being a leader. Just trying to get those guys to come along and get everything flowing because we got a couple young guys, a couple new guys coming in. So, it’s like getting everybody to come together and play as a whole.”

The Hauck Experience

The Griz seniors who started their careers at UM will have gone through college playing for the same head coach.

“It’s been fantastic,” Janacaro said. “I think that coach Hauck has done a great job of building the culture here at Montana. Having the same head coach for your tenure allows you and your classmates, the guys that you came in with, to really buy into what he preaches.

“You develop that among yourselves and the younger guys and keep growing in that culture and doing things the right way. He preaches it to us and after a couple years, we can preach it to the young guys. It’s been super beneficial and advantageous for us.”

Five Big Sky teams have a new head coach this year. Only four conference coaches have been at their school since 2018, meaning their roster is entirely players they recruited.

“That consistency is really rare, so I feel very lucky to have that,” Graves said. “It’s the guy that I committed to, that I came into this program wanting to play for. It’s been pretty cool that I’ve been able to keep that.

“I know a lot of guys’ experience is very different in college where they commit to a guy they want to play for and then they got to kind of live with the cards that are dealt to them after that. It’s been very cool and I think it’s going to lead up well to this year having that cohesion going forward.”

Not only has it been the head coach consistency for UM but the assistant coach consistency. The position coaches for linebackers, defensive line, quarterbacks and wide receivers had been the same since Hauck took over until this season. The O-line and running back coaches have been the same the entire time.

“It’s cool, especially with this staff,” Gubner said. “I had the same D-line coach for five years and I just got a new one. The only reason I got another D-line coach is because coach (Barry) Sacks retired. He didn’t get another job and take more money.

“The same goes for coach Hauck. He’s obviously loyal to Montana. I think this is where he wants to be. I’m very happy that he’s been able to be my head coach. Going through coaching changes is hard. You see with our staff, it doesn’t change very much. I think it just shows that coach Hauck is a pretty loyal dude to his guys.”

At the same time, these several players have stuck it out at UM and thrived while others transferred. During their time in college, the transfer portal, the one-time transfer rule, and Name, Image and Likeness have all been implemented, increasing the transfer phenomenon.

“He’s a great coach and he knows what he’s talking about, so it’s just nice to have the same voice,” Walker said of Hauck. “There’s nothing new. It’s great coming into something that you know how it’s going to be, what to expect and how to practice and what’s expected of you. It’s just great having him come back year after year.”

Sense of urgency

Montana’s seniors now head into their final season trying to accomplish the goals they set out to achieve when they committed to the Griz.

“We got a pretty short list of goals,” said Gubner, a second-team All-American. “Very simple but hard to do. We have big goals and we want to get it done this year. It’s been four, five years in the making.”

For one, the seniors are still seeking their first Big Sky Conference championship. UM hasn’t won a Big Sky title since 2011, although that was later vacated. Its most recent recognized crown came in 2009.

“I’ve had big goals the whole time and obviously our team has as well,” said Graves, a three-time Academic All-Big Sky honoree. “That’s one thing that I pride myself on is I’ve given it everything I’ve had every year. Every time there was a group of seniors, I wanted to play for them because I knew it was their last year.

“This year, that’s all I can hope from the rest of my team. If you want to be a good football team, you got to have that urgency every year from every level of guys. I would say it hasn’t changed too much for me. I still want to go out and win. That’s how I started as a freshman.”

Montana’s seniors have posted a record of 30-12 (.714) since they began playing in games during the 2019 season. They’ve gone 1-2 against rival Montana State and will have a chance to even that mark this November in Missoula.

“I feel like every single year I’m just trying to get better at my craft and what I do,” Walker said. “As long as you are getting better and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do and being in the right place at the right time, then those things will come along with you. As the team does well, you’re obviously going to do well with it. I just think that’s the biggest thing with it.”

The seniors have qualified for the playoffs three times, advancing to the quarterfinals twice and exiting in the second round once. This is their final chance to get UM back to the national championship game for the first time since 2009. They’ll also be trying to capture the Grizzlies’ third national title and their first since 2001.

“You try to not look at the big picture,” said Janacaro, an All-Big Sky honorable mention. “I’m just taking things day by day and what I can improve on for each practice. I’m not looking at the big picture because then I’ll get all emotional and overthink it.”

false