MISSOULA — Bayliss Flynn celebrated her birthday Tuesday, signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal Wednesday, and was on the road for a pre-professional league soccer game Thursday.
Things sure are busy for Flynn, a Montana Grizzlies soccer commit in the 2023 recruiting class. But the all-state goalie wouldn’t have it any other way, especially when she’s doing what she loves at a high level while carving her own path, which is turning out to be a historic one.
Flynn became the youngest player on the Minnesota Aurora FC roster earlier this year. She’s now the first high school athlete in the state of Minnesota to sign an NIL deal, and she’s only a few days into being a 17-year-old who’s fearless, enterprising and showing others they can dream big.
“Both my parents have taught me just don’t be afraid to not follow the pack and just put yourself out there, there’s no harm in trying,” she said. “Being an only child as well, I haven’t really had anyone just to solely guide me through, so I know that I have to put myself out there.
“I’ve seen my mother, Mary (Lahammer), always putting herself out there and working her hardest because she’s a television reporter. I am very inspired by her and her work ethic and how dedicated she is to her job.”
Flynn inked her NIL deal eight days after the Minnesota State High School League began allowing athletes to sign such deals. Compensation can’t be based on athletic performance or be used as a recruiting inducement, among other rules, in order to preserve athletes’ amateur status.
Nine state associations have allowed NIL deals as of June 1, according to Business of College Sports. The Montana High School Association doesn’t allow such deals, according to Article II, Section 15 and 16 of its bylaws. The NCAA began allowing NIL deals starting July 1, 2021.
“All of the social media just keeps running in and flooding my phone,” she said. “It’s just still surreal. I haven’t had a ton of time to pause and think about it. But it’s been an amazing experience. It all happened just so fast.”
Flynn’s deal is with TruStone Financial credit union, which is one of the founding sponsors of Minnesota Aurora FC. She met them at the team’s uniform unveiling earlier this year at Mall of America. Terms of her deal weren’t disclosed, but she’ll be promoting Aurora-branded credit and debit cards.
This opportunity allows Flynn to serve as a voice for financial literacy and education among people of a similar age in her community, where she already tries to make an impact as a youth goalie coach. Because she’s a minor, her mother also had to sign the deal.
“They seemed like a good fit,” she said. “They’re a Minnesota and Wisconsin company, and I liked that hometown connection. They have strong values as they are also community owned, like Aurora is. The CEO (Dale Turner) values women in sports and women in positions of power and respects them, and I think he definitely wants to elevate women.”
Flynn’s chance to play for Aurora FC came when she was scouted while competing for Minnesota Thunder Academy of the Elite Clubs National League, which is the highest level of female youth soccer in the nation. Aurora FC took a 4-0-1 record into Friday night’s game, leading the Heartland Division of the USL W League, which is one tier below the National Women’s Soccer League.
Flynn was 16 when she joined the team, which plays in a league that’s operating under amateur status to preserve players' high school and college eligibility. She has yet to play in a game but has learned lessons from veterans as old as 25, like how to be adaptable when she heads to college.
“I could already see the huge community support around the team with donations and money from all over the country,” she said. “It’s a community-owned, female-led team, which is super important to me. There are so many season ticket holders, we get 5,000 fans almost every game, which is remarkable. I really wanted to be a representative of my state and my community.”
Montana coach Chris Citowicki coached at Flynn’s ECNL club program years ago, although she doesn’t remember them ever crossing paths there. He’s now led the Griz to five Big Sky Conference regular-season or tournament titles and three berths in the NCAA tournament in four seasons.
Flynn will join UM in 2023 after completing her senior year at Edina High School, which was ranked as high as No. 1 in the country during the fall. She had previously moved club teams as well as high schools while looking for the best fits athletically, academically and in terms of inclusivity. She believes she’s found that again at UM.
“I learned how amazing the coaching staff was, how they actually care about you as a person and how they want to see you grow not just as a soccer player but as a human being, and they want you to be successful in the future,” she said, later adding: “The program is definitely on the up and up. They’re going to the NCAA tournament regularly. That is just a remarkable factor of the team.”
