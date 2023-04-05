MISSOULA — Montana Grizzly spring football practices are slated to begin at 3:15 p.m., but on Wednesday, the team was on the field getting to work before 3 p.m.

For the spring’s final practice, the Griz chose to get in extra repetitions. There’s no time to waste when so much regularity has been lost.

There are coaches in new spots, players needing to fill large shoes and a head coach entering a contract year. They’re handling it by leaving no doubt in their preparation for the 2023 campaign.

Knowing a season with high stakes and lots of change awaits them, head coach Bobby Hauck feels comfortable in his team’s approach towards it.

“I think spring ball has gone well, I like our team,” Hauck said. “I feel good about our team … obviously we’ve got some work to do before August hits but that’s always the case. It’s been smooth and I think we’ve valued and gotten a lot out of every practice.”

A lot of their focus has gone to implementing new looks on offense and defense. With Brent Pease taking over as the offensive coordinator and Ronnie Bradford assuming the defensive coordinator position, Hauck says both sides “got a lot of new stuff.”

It has yet to be seen whether that means scrapping the patented 3-3-5 defense ran under former DC Kent Baer or modernizing the offense from one that has traditionally lacked creativity. But by Friday’s spring game, they’ll be ready to show off their new style.

“Any time you get into a different phase … there’s an installation schedule,” Hauck said. “We’ve been able to stay with what our plan was, so that’s been pretty smooth too.”

Finding out who will play within those systems has been another focal point this spring. The Griz are in a transitionary period regarding personnel.

The offense lost quarterback Lucas Johnson along with wide receivers Mitch Roberts and Malik Flowers. The defense graduated three All-Americans in Robby Hauck, Pat O’Connell and Justin Ford.

Hauck admits those departures will leave a mark, but that’s the nature of college football. To address it, Montana has added transfer pieces, developed up-and-comers and it might not be done just yet with the solidification of its roster.

“We’ll add (transfers), I’m assuming,” Hauck said. “Unless we’re the exception to the rule in college football, I’m sure we’ll lose some and we’ll add some … we’ve kind of been the exception so far in terms of not losing them.”

That’s no disrespect to his current players, with whom he’s expressed his confidence in. It’s just the way his mind works in the midst of football action — there can always be improvement.

“Oh, I don’t know. I’m never comfortable,” Hauck said when asked if he’s content with the quarterback room. It wasn’t a slight to his signal-callers but more about his mindset towards steadily improving. “That’s just not my way. I’m never comfortable with much until the end of the season.”

However, he must feel comfortably employed.

A contract season awaits him starting on Sept. 2 and he has no fear. Maybe it’s the productive spring session that has him feeling at ease.

“Oh, well, until you said that, I didn’t realize that was the case,” Hauck said of entering the final season of his deal with the university. “Is that right? I’ll have to look. I don’t pay much attention to that stuff. Never have.”

The Griz will take to Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday to cap off the spring session with an intrasquad scrimmage. The game, which will be played in a classic fashion by splitting the roster into two sides, will be broadcast by SWX.