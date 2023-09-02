MISSOULA — Butler looked befuddled when Clifton McDowell entered the game in the third quarter Saturday.

He sliced through the Bulldogs defenders with ease for gains of 10 yards and 16 yards on back-to-back plays after playing only two snaps in the first half. Then he handed off the ball to Eli Gillman, who raced 24 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and a 28-20 lead.

Montana had regained control of the game thanks to the transfer from Central Arkansas who joined the team in the summer. Two drives later, Junior Bergen threw a 26-yard pass on a trick play, and McDowell ripped off a 22-yard run and then punched in a quarterback keeper for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to create the 35-20 final margin.

Disaster averted. A 1-0 record collected at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

“In speaking to him throughout the second half, he was on it,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said of McDowell. “In terms of the checks and all the stuff that we wanted him to do, I thought he was really on top of things. I thought he did some good stuff.

“The second-to-last first down, kind of drew that one up in the dirt. It’s something we did early in the camp, but it wasn’t even a play call on our call sheet. We hadn’t worked it this week. I think that’s just a good example of him handling some things. I thought he did a good job.”

McDowell pounded out 80 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The change of pace from a pass-heavy offense in the first half appeared to catch Butler off guard although it knew UM would play two quarterbacks.

If something’s not working with one quarterback, or if the starter gets injured like the past three seasons, UM showed it has another plan. The only thing is McDowell didn’t display much of an arm. He attempted three passes, completing one for 5 yards and nearly being picked off on another.

“We didn’t tackle very well,” Butler coach Mike Uremovich said of defending McDowell. “He’s a good player. He made us miss tackles for sure. They said all week they were going to play both those guys, so we prepared for both of them.

“We didn’t tackle very well and he made us look bad. Give him some credit too because he’s a good player. They have a good offensive line. I wasn’t happy with the way we tackled.”

McDowell’s running capabilities appeared to open up lanes for the running backs. He ran for 77 of his 80 yards after halftime.

Gillman piled up 98 of his career-high 119 yards in the second half. It was his first career 100-yard game after he played in four games while retaining his redshirt last season.

The Griz ran for 177 yards after the intermission compared to 53 before. They had 173 pass yards in the first half and 38 in the second half.

UM's four drives with McDowell at QB ended with two touchdowns, a turnover on downs and an end of half.

“We just kept pounding the ball like we know how to and it wears on teams and we’re just going and going and going until they can’t stop us anymore,” Gillman said.

Vidlak’s quick start

Sam Vidlak needed only three plays and 55 seconds to get Montana its first points of the season.

The Boise State transfer connected on an inside slant pass to Bergen, who made two defenders miss as he raced 54 yards for a score. Bergen had only two more catches the rest of the game, finishing with a team high four for 72 yards as talk of his underutilization is sure to resurface.

Also, that was Vidlak's only touchdown pass. He went 15-of-25 passing for 180 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“Did a good job,” Hauck said of Vidlak. “We’ve got to win the turnover battle. That’s not all on the quarterback all the time either.”

Vidlak engineered another touchdown drive to put the Griz up 21-6 in the second quarter. It looked like they were in firm control of the game as the teams exchanged a pair of field goals, including two by UM's Grant Glasgow, a Kansas transfer.

That drive included two touchdowns being negated because of penalties. Vidlak and Montana didn’t waver. He completed a 26-yard pass to Sawyer Racanelli, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run by Xavier Harris and a 2-point conversion by Ryder Meyer.

That series showed the offense’s composure as it persevered.

“We just rely on the discipline and technique to keep us going,” Gillman said. “As long as we do our job, we’ll keep scoring.”

Vidlak had some unfortunate miscues. His first interception came on a pass intended for Racanelli, who bobbled the ball, leading to true freshman Devaon Holman making a diving pick. That came one play after he had White sized up for a deep ball over the top of the defense, but White and his defender appeared to get tangled up, leading to an incompletion.

Vidlak’s second interception came as he was scrambling to his right and threw back across his body with a sidearm motion, getting picked off by a diving Lucas Kozlowski. He was pulled and never returned to the game after that second interception, meaning he didn't get to show how he handled adversity in the second half of a one-point game.

Hauck said the timing of that switch “was our plan going into the game.”

With Vidlak under center, Montana’s nine drives resulted in two touchdowns, two field goals, two interceptions and three punts. One of those field goals came despite UM starting on Butler’s 10-yard line after a fumble forced by Kale Edwards and recovered by Braxton Hill.

Additionally, Vidlak showed no run capabilities. His lone rush, for negative-15 yards, came when he covered up a high snap over his head.

The Griz did find some offense with a fake punt. Upback Kellen Detrick took a direct snap and rumbled 19 yards for a first down. That drive ended in a field goal for a 13-3 lead.

“It’s something we want to do,” Hauck said of the trick play. “We want to have some punt offense stuff. Those guys are reliable. They got their blocks. They got it checked to the right side. We took our slot guy in motion. Got the numbers we wanted when Kale sent him across. It was easy.”

Bushka’s rally

While McDowell and Vidlak were getting their reps for the Griz, Butler quarterback Bret Bushka was engineering a comeback.

Bushka finished 24-of-35 passing for 263 yards with two scores and one pick. The 5-foot-10 QB who was the 2022 Pioneer Football League offensive player of the year threw his first touchdown against Montana’s defense under new coordinator Ronnie Bradford on a 32-yard pass to Jyran Mitchell midway through the third quarter.

“They weren’t very different today than what they had on film,” Uremovich said of Montana's defense. “I knew they got a new coordinator, but it was the same stuff. I noticed very few changes. There was one or two little coverage tweaks they had, which were good. Then they were smart and good defense. We had to adjust to those, but it wasn’t that different.”

Butler converted Vidlak’s first interception into a field goal. His second turnover led to a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Lezon on fourth-and-2 that got Butler within 21-20 in the third quarter. It was a play that UM had seen on film and had practiced defending Thursday, Hauck said.

Vidlak’s two interceptions were UM’s only two turnovers. They led to 10 points for Butler.

“I didn’t want to jinx our running backs before the game, but we didn’t have one fumble during training camp and it was pretty physical,” Hauck said. “I like were that is. Quarterbacks are going to throw some interceptions. If you’re going to throw the ball some, the other team is catch a couple of them. You just don’t want a bunch of them.”

Montana finally picked off Bushka late in the third quarter right after taking a 28-20 lead. Cornerback Trevin Gradney made a diving interception on a deep ball in one-on-one coverage. It was one of two pass breakups for the Griz.

Meyer led the defense with 12 tackles. Hill was second with eight tackles. Edwards had 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

“That was one of the things I challenged our team at halftime was, both sides of the ball, to make plays on the ball,” Hauck said. “I thought we did. I thought Gradney’s interception was terrific. They did make some circus catches.”

Montana committed six penalties for 65 yards. Butler had five for 45 yards.

"I thought at times their most productive play was the penalty, offensively and defensively," Hauck said. "We don’t want to be going backwards or giving them free yards, which at times we did."

Notes: Up next, Montana plays Utah Tech in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 9. Utah Tech opened its season Saturday night in Bozeman against Montana State.