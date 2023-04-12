In terms of NCAA athletic eligibility, Jacob McGourin was in his redshirt junior season, looking ahead to when the Montana Grizzlies reported to fall camp in August.

In terms of being a college student, he’s already at the end of his senior year, set to walk in the upcoming spring commencement ceremony with a bachelor of science in management and entrepreneurship from the UM College of Business.

Chalk it up to a result of COVID-extended eligibility clocks nationwide.

But after suffering a knee injury during spring ball and plans for a bright future ahead of him, the starting defensive end has decided to hang up his cleats and make his cap and gown the last uniform he’ll wear as a Grizzly.

On Wednesday, McGourin announced his retirement from college football as he begins rehabbing the torn ACL in his right knee and starts the application process for law school, either at UM or near his hometown of Cheney, Washington, at Gonzaga.

With a 3.5 GPA and a degree soon to be in hand, the two-time Academic All-Big Sky honoree is ready to pursue life after college. But, when facing the prospect of undergoing rehab for a year then trying to balance the rigors of law school and demands of football, something had to give.

“It definitely wasn't an easy decision because I love everything about my experience at Montana,” McGourin said. “I'm just really thankful for everybody that allowed me to come here and play. It's been great. It was one of the greatest experiences I'll probably have in my life. So, I’m very thankful for everything that everybody has done for me here. I’m glad I got to be a part of it.”

McGourin emerged as a future star in his true freshman year in 2019, playing in the maximum four games allowed to retain his redshirt status and logging two big sacks, one against his hometown Eastern Washington Eagles.

Since then, he’s gone on to play in every game of his career and took over as a starter in 2022, logging 32 appearances and 14 starts. In that time, he totaled 69 career tackles (21 solo), 13.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks, to go along with one pass deflection.

More than that, though, he’s been a tough and consistent performer on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom — traits head coach Bobby Hauck holds in high regard.

“Jacob has meant a lot to this program,” Hauck said. “He's been a good player, he's been a good teammate, he's been a hard worker, and he's just given exemplary effort. He's given his all for the Montana Grizzlies, and we're proud of his accomplishments. We’re also excited for him to begin the next chapter of his life and career in law school.”