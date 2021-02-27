The Montana men's basketball team collected its first sweep of the Big Sky Conference season Saturday with another dramatic finish against Idaho State.
The Griz escaped Pocatello, Idaho, with a 59-58 victory by making a free throw and getting a steal in the closing seconds after coughing up a 15-point lead in the second half. The win moved them to 11-12 overall, 7-9 in the Big Sky and kept them alive for a first-round bye at the conference tournament.
"The biggest thing for us was that our mental toughness was really challenged Thursday and today, and we hung on and hung on and we made the plays we needed to make to finish the job," Montana coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio. "When you’ve got freshmen doing that and sophomores doing that, then you know your program is headed in the right direction."
Freshman Robby Beasley stepped up to score a team-high 18 points while playing through four fouls. Junior Mack Anderson tied his career high with 15 points before he fouled out.
Freshman Brandon Whitney made the game-winning free throw by splitting a pair with two seconds left to finish with six points. Sophomore Kyle Owens stole the ensuing inbound pass near midcourt to seal the win with his third steal of the game and just the fifth for UM.
Montana's youth showed yet again as it struggled in the second half after racing to a 32-19 halftime lead. The Griz were outscored 39-27 in the final 20 minutes while making just six field goals and shooting 31.6% after the intermission.
Montana became the first team this season to beat Idaho State (12-9, 7-5) while scoring under 60 points, and it came while shooting just 37.8% from the floor but outrebounding ISU 33-31. The Bengals had been 10-0 when holding teams under 60 points and entered the series with the No. 7 scoring defense in the nation.
"The biggest question I’ve always asked this team is can you win a game without scoring a ton of points? Can you help us win without being the hot hand? For us to shoot 37% from the floor and win is a sign of growth," DeCuire said.
The sweep is the first for Montana after it won the series opener four times only to drop the back-end game. Montana will have to sweep Idaho in its final two games to get a first-round bye, and it will also need Eastern Washington to sweep Idaho State, Weber State to beat Northern Colorado at least once and Southern Utah to beat Portland State at least once.
Montana led by 15 points, 42-27, with 10:03 to play and by 10, 55-45, with 3:14 remaining. Unlike Thursday's game, when Montana's 16-point led was cut to four, Idaho State came all the way back and tied the game at 58-58 with 68 seconds remaining by going on a 10-1 run.
The Bengals got back in the game by making six of their final seven 3-point attempts after missing 10 of their first 11 and going 4 of 24 Thursday. Robert Ford hit a trio of 3-pointers while leading ISU with 18 points, but he missed a layup with 20 seconds left and the score tied, setting up the UM heroics.
"The biggest thing for our guys is that if we can play through adversity, then we can play at a high level," DeCuire said. "The biggest thing is we’re so young that we have to experience some of those things before we can grow."
UM's Josh Bannan and Idaho State's Austin Smellie, the two leading scorers from Thursday, each finished without any points.
Montana was whistled for 23 fouls to Idaho State's 20 after being called for 26 Thursday. The teams combined for 89 fouls in 80 minutes across the two games.
DeCuire is now 12-0 vs. Idaho State in seven seasons guiding the Griz. UM has won 21 consecutive games in the series since 2009.
Montana has two regular-season games remaining because its game against Yellowstone Christian on Sunday was canceled. The Griz will host Idaho Thursday and Saturday in Missoula, seeking their second sweep this season.
"I feel like I’ve never had one before," DeCuire said of getting the first sweep. "It’s an incredible feeling. But I tell you what, this bus ride is going to be the funnest bus ride we’ve had all year."
