MISSOULA — University of Montana officials announced Thursday that they intend to have full-capacity attendance at football games for the fall 2021 season.
They say the decision falls in line with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education's decision to operate campuses in Montana as normal this fall, which is still dependent on city, county, state, and federal community health guidelines.
"We know that nothing is guaranteed, and obviously, much can change between now and the fall. But, we are excited to welcome 26,000 back to Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and we hope our fans are just as excited to join us and cheer on the Griz," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said in a press release.
Some of the changes being implemented include that all football tickets for the 2021 season will be delivered digitally. Fans can either choose to print them at home or have them on their mobile device. Fans can visit gogriz.com/mobileticketing for details.
Season ticket holders who advanced their tickets from 2020 will automatically be renewed with the deadline to renew coming in mid-June.
Single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale in mid-July.
Last week, the Montana State athletic department indicated it is anticipating a return to relative normalcy regarding fan attendance at sporting events this fall.
As long as the limit on the size of public events in Gallatin County has been lifted or drastically relaxed by the start of the football season, MSU athletic director Leon Costello expects to be able to offer full capacity for games at Bobcat Stadium.
He said the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to all Montanans over the age of 16 plays a sizable role in that decision to allow a stadium full of fans.
