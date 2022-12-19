Montana is playing its best basketball of the season, but the Grizzlies might be catching national powerhouse Gonzaga at the wrong time.
The Griz (6-5) have won three games in a row and scored 80 or more points in all those games following the return of their starting lineup as they prepare for the crown jewel of their nonconference slate 7 p.m. Tuesday in Spokane.
Their past two games featured their first wins outside of Missoula, but they now head to The Kennel, where the Bulldogs have won 72 consecutive games, tied for the longest home winning streak in the modern history of the NCAA.
Gonzaga (9-3) moved up four spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Bulldogs are coming off a 100-90 road win over then-No. 4 Alabama, which had beat then-No. 1 Houston the previous week.
They were having a down year by their lofty standards under coach Mark Few as they started 5-3 with three losses to Top 25 teams. However, they've won their past four games as they try to regain the No. 2 national ranking with which they entered the season.
During that four-game stretch, Zags 6-foot-10 forward Drew Timme averaged 26.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.8 assists after a slow start to the year. The All-American was named the national player of the week by the NCAA, ESPN and College Insider on Monday. He's upped his stats to 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game along with 12 total blocks and 10 total steals.
Gonzaga's offense is putting up 82.2 points per game (23rd in the nation) while shooting 50% from the field (16th) and 37.1% on 3-pointers (65th). UM counters with the No. 143 scoring defense (67.4 points), No. 246 field goal percentage defense (44.1%) and No. 74 3-point percentage defense (30.3%).
While the Griz have scored 81, 82 and 81 points in their past three games, they've allowed 75 and 76 points in the previous two games, one on the road and one at a neutral site. They had been 0-3 when giving up 70 or more points before picking up that pair of wins.
It's not just Timme they'll have to worry about. Julian Strawther, a preseason All-WCC pick, is first on Gonzaga in made 3-pointers (23), and second in points (13.0) and rebounds (7.8). Rasir Bolton, another preseason All-WCC selection, is second in 3-pointers (19) and 3-point percentage (41.3%), and third in scoring (10.8).
Gonzaga was No. 10 in KenPom and No. 13 in the NET rankings Monday night. Montana was 183rd in KenPom, 161st in the NET.
This is the 12th and final nonconference game for the Griz. They begin Big Sky play hosting Eastern Washington Dec. 29 and Idaho Dec. 31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.