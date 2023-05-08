MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies’ season came to a close with a hard-fought loss at the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II national tournament on Monday.

The No. 4 Griz were upset by No. 13 Air Force, 16-14, in the first round of the 16-team tournament in Round Rock, Texas. They closed their season with a 17-3 record after a national semifinal trip last year, while the Falcons improved to 11-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The loss ended a dominant season for the Griz under 14th-year head coach Tucker Sargent. They won the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League, swept all five major awards in the seven-team league and earned 14 all-conference accolades.

“They gave it their best try the whole time,” Sargent said. "It was a tough draw with seeding, but often there’s only one team that ends a season on a win at the end of the year. More often than not, that’s how your season ends.

“These guys did everything we asked them to do. They prepared, they played hard and it was cool to see how proud they were of their play, their teammates, they supported each other and they played for Montana.”

The Griz were tied 14-14 in the closing minutes but gave up a pair of goals that proved to be the difference in the outcome. The contest was tight throughout, with the teams tied 4-4 after one quarter, UM trailing 9-8 at halftime but then rallying for a 13-12 lead after three quarters.

UM attackman Miles Hess totaled four goals and one assist, and midfielder Gavin Yeoumans collected three goals and an assist. The Griz showed their depth as seven players had at least one goal and seven had at least one assist. Sargent praised the play of Air Force's goalie in the final quarter.

Air Force displayed its individual talent as Benjamin Morfit and Mark Tang each tallied four goals and one assist. Jacob Freeman scored to break the 14-14 tie and Morfit provided the insurance goal for the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference champions.

“I think our guys played great,” Sargent said. “Air Force is a really great team, played good too. It’s a game of runs. If that game ended at 56 minutes, we would have won it. If it was 62 minutes, we might have won it.

“We were going back and forth the whole time. The clock ended when they happened to be up. That’s the deciding factor of the game when you’re super evenly matched. It’s more a function of who gets the last goal when the clock runs out.”

No. 6 Montana State continued its season by doubling up No. 11 UC San Diego 16-8 after leading 10-3 at the half. Johnathan Serrell scored five goals, Billy Diffley scored twice and assisted once, and Ethan Zwickey collected seven saves. The Cats will play No. 3 St. Thomas at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

UM was one of three teams to experience a seeding upset in the first round. No. 12 Charlotte pulled off a first-round upset for the second year in a row by squeaking past No. 5 Missouri State 15-14 while No. 9 Dayton took down No. 8 Kennesaw State 15-9.

In other first-round action, No. 1 Rhode Island drilled No. 16 North Dakota State 20-8, No. 2 Cal State San Marcos beat No. 15 Minnesota-Duluth 11-6, No. 3 St. Thomas defeated No. 14 Florida Atlantic 13-8 and No. 7 Grand Valley State topped No. 10 Florida Gulf Coast 11-7.