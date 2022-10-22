SACRAMENTO - On Saturday night from Hornets Stadium, the Montana Grizzlies found themselves on the wrong side of an instant classic.
Going into overtime, the short-handed Griz offense simply couldn't keep up with the elite Sacramento State offense.
The Griz defense, which held up strong all game, finally broke down in the end.
The Griz lost starting quarterback Lucas Johnson and starting defensive end Deari Todd to injuries early in the game, putting the odds against them. Backup quarterback Kris Brown took over and finished 16 of 31 passing with 141 yards and a touchdown.
However, the offense couldn't get enough clicking in the end despite getting all the help it needed from the Griz defense.
They recorded four takeaways in the game - three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Patrick O'Connell came up with the fumble recovery while Nash Fouch, Justin Ford and Corbin Walker came away with the interceptions.
But once the Sac State offense finally found it's rhythm, it was hard to keep pace.
Quarterback Asher O'Hara was their player of the game with two late touchdowns, driving the home team to the win and remaining undefeated.
This story will be updated.
