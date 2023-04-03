The Montana softball team lost 9-1 in six innings against No. 18 Oregon on Monday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, as the Grizzlies concluded a four-game road trip.

Stevie Hansen went the distance for the Ducks (23-11) to improve to 14-4.

Allie Brock got the start for Montana (7-26) and allowed five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings before being relieved by Maggie Joseph.

Elise Ontiveros singled in the top of the first and Kelly Sweyer singled in the fourth for the Grizzlies.

Montana’s lone run came on a solo home run to left field by Kendall Curtis with one out in the top of the sixth. It was Curtis’ third home run of the season, the sixth of her career.

It was Montana’s first home run against the Ducks in seven all-time meetings between the two programs.

The Ducks scored twice in the bottom of the first on three walks and two hits, then went up 3-0 in the bottom of the second.

Brock held Oregon hitless in the third and fourth innings before getting into trouble in the fifth. After she sent down the first two batters, the next three all hit safely, prompting the move to Joseph.

The Ducks scored twice in the inning to build their lead to 5-0.

After Curtis made it 5-1 in the top of the sixth, Oregon walked it off in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four times on five hits.

Montana will resume its Big Sky Conference schedule this week when it hosts Sacramento State in a three-game series at Grizzly Softball Field on Friday and Saturday.