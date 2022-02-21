PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Montana women’s golf team opened its spring schedule on Sunday with the Dual in the Desert match-play event against North Dakota State at the Rancho La Quinta Golf Club.
Playing a modified match-play competition, with secondary points available after the initial matches had been decided, the Bison came out on top 7.5 to 1.5.
Brooklyn Van Bebber, competing for the first time this year after playing in just one event in 2020-21, won her match 6 & 5. Kylie Franklin played hers to all square.
“We shot some really good scores and competed real well,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “North Dakota State is a solid team. We’ve seen them in a lot of tournaments and never finished close to them.
“I feel like we’ve closed that gap a little bit, even though we lost the match play. We were in it to the end in a number of matches. I’m real pleased with how the kids played. It was fun.”
Montana traveled to Southern California on Thursday and played practice rounds on Friday and Saturday at area courses while attending fundraising events.
“We had a full couple of days, so it’s been long days, but the golf was good. It served our purpose. It’s been a good three days of golf and activities,” said Nord.
Even though Montana competed in match-play scoring on Sunday against the Bison, the Grizzlies also did their own stroke play, finishing each hole when normally it might be conceded.
The head-to-head competition was vital. So was posting another 18-hole score as Nord begins looking ahead to his team’s upcoming tournaments.
Montana will be in St. George, Utah, for the Lady Thunderbird Invitational and Sedona, Ariz., for the Red Rocks Invitational in March.
“If North Dakota State gave us putts, we still putted them because we’re trying to figure out our ladder for St. George and Sedona down the road,” Nord said.
The three days this weekend on grass followed months of work at the team’s indoor facility. Montana hadn’t golfed outside since last fall.
“This was huge. We needed to get an idea of where we are. The simulators only give you so much information,” said Nord.
“We’re further ahead than I thought we’d be. We had a couple of kids not play well but overall the grade would be B+ for not having been on grass for a few months.”
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.