Montana NAU Laolu Oke

Montana forward Laolu Oke comes up with the ball in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball semifinal game between the Grizzlies and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOISE - Montana was outscored 51-37 in the second half as a four-point lead turned into a 12-point deficit as the No. 4 seed Grizzlies lost 83-71 to No. 9 seed Northern Arizona in a Big Sky tournament semifinal game on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena.

The 51 second-half points are the most the Griz have allowed in any half this season. The 83 total points are the second-most UM allowed in 19 games against Big Sky teams.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments