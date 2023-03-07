Montana forward Laolu Oke comes up with the ball in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball semifinal game between the Grizzlies and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
BOISE - Montana was outscored 51-37 in the second half as a four-point lead turned into a 12-point deficit as the No. 4 seed Grizzlies lost 83-71 to No. 9 seed Northern Arizona in a Big Sky tournament semifinal game on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena.
The 51 second-half points are the most the Griz have allowed in any half this season. The 83 total points are the second-most UM allowed in 19 games against Big Sky teams.
NAU will play the winner of the Montana State vs. Weber State semifinal game, which is 9 p.m. tonight. The championship game is set for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Guard Jalen Cone, the Big Sky leader in made 3-pointers, scored 28 points to lead NAU, making 6 of his 10 3-point attempts. Carson Towt posted 12 of 14 points in the second half to help NAU outscore UM 32-22 in paint points, including 24-14 after halftime. NAU shot 50% for the game and 56.7% in the second half.
Montana’s forward carried the scoring as Dischon Thomas poured in 11 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. Josh Bannan had 12 of his 16 in the second half. Brandon Whitney added 10 points but was held to two points after halftime.
Aanen Moody was limited to six points on 2-of-8 shooting and two assists one day after he scored a career-high 28 points and had a career-best seven assists. UM shot 46.3%
NAU jumped out to a 10-7 lead as Cone hit two off-balance 3-pointers, one of which went off the glass, rattled around the rim and went in. He made 5 of his 6 3-pointer attempts in the first half while the rest of the team as 7-of-22 shooting from the field.
Bannan picked up two of UM’s three charge fouls in the opening 5:58, sending him to the bench. The Griz outscored NAU 14-12 when he was on the bench, and he quickly scored after returning and then assisted on Dischon Thomas’ dunk as UM took its first lead at 25-24 with 4:16 left in the half.
Laolu Oke stepped up with Bannan sidelined, tallying four rebounds, two steals and two drawn fouls on Towt. Mack Anderson also came up with a couple stops of Towt before throwing down a dunk. He tied the program record of 134 games played, set by Bobby Moorehead.
Moody didn’t attempt a shot until his fadeaway baseline jumper tied the game at 21 with 6:46 left first half. A fadeaway baseline jumper from the other side of the court got a friendly bounce to give UM a 34-32 halftime lead.
Bannan started strong in the second half, scoring four early points and grabbing two boards. He had only four points and four rebounds in nine first-half minutes while dealing with foul trouble.
Then the Grizzlies’ offense disappeared as NAU forced them to start 3-of-10 shooting from the field. Their early four-point lead in the second half turned into a 12-point deficit with at 58-46 with 9:39 left in the second half as the Lumberjacks worked the ball inside.
Montana used a 4-0 run to pull within 70-65 with 2:21 left on a Bannan dunk. NAU made only one more field goal after that but hit 11 free throws down the stretch.
This story will be updated.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
