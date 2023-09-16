MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies eventually rose up to take down a national championship program while they had a world champion in attendance Saturday.

The FCS No. 12 Griz outscored Division II. No. 1 Ferris State 14-0 in the second half to capture a 17-10 win as they improved their record to 3-0 after they had trailed 10-3 at the half. They did that in front of a record crowd of 26,978 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, including Helena native and current UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

"What a wild, fun game," Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said. "It was exciting. Just an awesome night in the stadium. Congrats to Ferris State for coming in fighting their tails off trying to get their 29th win on the road in a row. They just didn’t quite get there, but they fought hard. Appreciation for that.

"Griz fans are unbelievable. Grizzly football is unbelievable. We had a Division II football team in here in September and there’s 27,000 people in the stadium. It’s just amazing what goes on here. It’s a blessing and I’m very grateful to be a part of that."

The Griz managed just 189 yards of total offense but used field position in the second half to their advantage to score both touchdowns. They gave up 285 yards, pitched a second-half shutout, and held quarterbacks Mylik Mitchell and Carson Gulker to 15-of-29 for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Griz quarterback Sam Vidlak finished 9-of-15 passing for 105 yards and one interception. His top target was Junior Bergen with three catches for 52 yards. Eli Gillman led the ground attack with 19 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown, while Nick Ostmo punched in another touchdown.

"Ferris came out and they really played well," Hauck said. "They saved some stuff for us, as they should have, and gave us fits at times. When we scheduled them, our guys came and said we’re having trouble getting this date filled, do you mind if we schedule a Div. II team. I said no, that’s fine.

"What I should have said don’t schedule the Div. II team. These guys are unreal. They’re really good. They’re really good. I admire the job that coach does."

Montana began its comeback by forcing a three-and-out and punt to open the second half. Bergen provided a spark when he returned a line drive punt 33 yards to the Ferris State 40-yard line on Mitchell Middleton's rugby-style kick. He then caught a 26-yard pass from Vidlak on the first offensive play. That eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Gillman to tie the game 10-10 with 7:45 left in the third quarter.

On the following possession, UM cornerback Trevin Gradney picked off an overthrown ball by Mitchell. It was Gradney's third pick in as many games this season and the first thrown by FSU this year. Although UM punted, Garrett Graves downed Travis Benham's 38-yard punt inside the 1-yard line, marking the second straight week UM has done that.

The Griz forced a three-and-out and punt from the back of the end zone. Bergen returned the kick 13 yards to the FSU 30-yard line. On the first play, Gillman ripped off a 23-yard run for UM's longest play of the day. On Clifton McDowell's second play of the drive at QB, he pitched the ball to Nick Ostmo, who bounced left for a 3-yard score and a 17-10 lead with 1:39 left in the third quarter.

"That was a big play: We downed it inside the 1. It was a great punt, great coverage effort," Hauck said. "They chose to chuck it, which I thought was pretty good actually by them. They went, looked to get it out of there with either a completion or a pass interference call. They quick counted, they did some things to take the edge off us, but they didn’t get a yard obviously.

"When he had to punt it, he had to one-step it and line drive it, he had to go away from the pressure coming off the right edge and he line drove it. June (Berge) made a really nice play to get his hands on that. It was pretty well blocked. We blocked them up. It was kind of compressed into that part of the field and he squeezed in there."

Ferris State threatened to tie the game back up in the UM red zone early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs advanced to the UM 4-yard after a pass interference penalty in the end zone against cornerback Ronald Jackson on third down. At the 2-yard line, Ferris State false-started, ran for a 4-yard loss and threw an incomplete pass. That led to a 28-yard field goal attempt that Middleton doinked off the left upright.

That false start was crucial and was one of 15 penalties for 106 yards committed by Ferris State. The Bulldogs false started seven times, including fives times inside Montana's 24-yard line — a tip of the hat to the Wa-Griz crowd.

"The bottom line was we could hardly hear the quarterback’s cadence, and it cost us, it really did," Ferris State coach Tony Annese said. "We score there, it’s a tie ball game and who knows. But we kept on fighting.

"Our guys are gritty, and I’m proud of them. I thought Montana was gritty and they played really hard. It was just a hard-fought contest against two teams that I think really have championship pedigree. Good luck to Montana the rest of the year. I think they’re a quality team and hopefully they make a good run in the FCS playoffs."

UM appeared to seal the win when Braxton Hill, who had a game-high 15 tackles, forced a fumble and Tyler Flink ran it back for a touchdown. However, the play was overturned upon replay review as the quarterback's knee was down when he still had the ball.

Ferris State immediately converted a fourth-and-27 pass to the UM 21-yard line. Levi Janacaro then came up with a sack on third-and-8 and the Griz stopped the Bulldogs short on a fourth-and-14 pass to close out the game.

"We’re badasses. We’re dogs. We fight," Annese said of why his team hung around in the game. "I don’t know what it is. Obviously coach talked about our record and all we do is win, win, win. People ask me all the time why, I don’t know the answer to that, but I am proud of knowing that they’re going to fight til the bitter end. That’s what we did. Unfortunately, we fell a little short.

"It’s hard making checks, it’s hard getting in the right protections. It was an amazing atmosphere. You guys tell me, is this every week? That’s insane. I think I’m a little older than Bobby, but if he retires before me, I want this job ... It was an amazing environment. I don’t ever want to come back unless I’m the head coach here."

In the first half, Montana opened the scoring on its second drive with a 43-yard field goal by Grant Glasgow. The Griz overcame an injury to center AJ Forbes on the drive as he was replaced by Declan McCabe. Vidlak rushed for 4 yards on third-and-2 to collect UM's first, first down, and he hit Bergen for 12 yards on a third-and-4 to extend the drive. Forbes returned later in the game.

Early in the second quarter, Montana fell into its first deficit of the season when Gulker rolled right and hit Xavier Wade for an 11-yard touchdown on third-and-7 to put the Griz down 7-3. This was in spite of false starting deep in UM territory for the third time in the game on the previous play. Ferris State's drive had started when Vidlak was intercepted by cornerback Shon Stephens.

The Griz had a chance to take the lead or cut the deficit on the ensuing drive. They advanced to the Ferris State 27-yard line, but Glasgow missed a 45-yard field goal wide right.

Montana's deficit grew to 10-3 when Middleton drilled a 26-yard field goal from the left hash on the final play of the first half. The 10-play drive included a 31-yard pass from Gulker to Brady Rose down the left sideline and a Gulker 2-yard run up the middle on third-and-2.

The Griz wouldn't allow another score.

"Hard-fought game," Hauck said. "It was a weird game at times. We did some good things and then we couldn’t sustain it. I thought that the defense was really good tonight even adjusting to some things that we hadn’t seen. Defense played great. It took plays from the offense, defense and the special teams to make it happen and get that W, which is how we play and how we win.

"There are just some things that we didn’t do cleanly enough. We had a chance to get away from them. Probably a few times, more than a couple and we just couldn’t. Part of that is a credit to them and part of that is us not finishing the job. But ultimately, the object is to win the game, and you play to win the game and we won the game."