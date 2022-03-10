BOISE, Idaho — With all the success they've enjoyed at the Big Sky Conference tournament under coach Travis DeCuire, it's easy to take for granted the Montana Grizzlies will be playing their best basketball in March.
Not this March.
For the first time in five years, the Grizzlies were bounced in their league tournament opener Thursday. They struggled to stop Weber State in the paint and couldn't hit enough shots to stay close in the second half, dropping a 68-56 decision in the quarterfinals at Idaho Central Arena.
Montana finished the season on a three-game skid in falling to 18-14. Weber State (21-11) advanced to the semifinals, where it will play Montana State (25-7) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
"There's no secret they've been our nemesis," Weber State coach Randy Rahe said of the Grizzlies, who have beaten his team in eight of their last 10 Big Sky tourney meetings. "Part of the reason is they're always good. We're always pretty dang good too, but they've gotten the best of us, there's no doubt.
"When they came up with the draw and we saw that we had to play them, it was kind of like, here we go again ... But our guys were really ready to play today. We defended really well and that was a key."
The Wildcats shot 54 percent from the floor (25 for 46) and owned a 28-20 edge in points in the paint. Montana turned the ball over 16 times and hit 41 percent from the floor (16 for 39 overall, 4 for 14 from 3-point range).
"We got off to a good start, then foul trouble got ahold of us," DeCuire said. "It's becoming a common thing for us right now is starters sitting quite a few minutes in the first half and trying to weather the storm.
"It's hard to sustain momentum when you don't have the guys on the floor that created that momentum."
The Grizzlies sizzled early in hitting their first five shots, including three by junior forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger. But after racing to a 12-2 lead in under four minutes, they hit just five more shots the rest of the half.
Weber led 30-25 at halftime and pulled away with a 17-1 run early in the second half. The Wildcats hit nine shots in a row in the surge and Montana's deficit ballooned to 22 points, 53-31, midway through the second half.
"We challenged our guys at halftime," Rahe said. "I liked our energy. I liked our aggressiveness. I liked that we didn't take bad shots and guarded well."
There wasn't a lot to like about the second half for the young Grizzlies, who hit just 6 of 19 shots in the final 20 minutes.
"Obviously very disappointed, a little bit angry it didn't end the way we wanted it to," said Montana guard Robby Beasley III, who scored 12 points to share team-high honors with Carter-Hollinger and Brandon Whitney. "It was hard moving the ball and getting what we wanted offensively."
Dillon Jones, a 6-6 freshman, scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. Koby McEwen chipped in with 17 points for Weber State.
When asked about his team's disappointing second half of the conference season, DeCuire didn't hesitate to answer.
"We lost Mack Anderson," he said of his 6-foot-9 senior stopper, who was sidelined with an elbow injury. "We were the No. 1 defense in the conference at the time.
"When Mack left, we started giving up 53 or 54 percent (shooting) from the floor, so we just couldn't get stops. We lost our identity on the defensive side of the ball and you can't win at this level just trying to score. You have to get stops."
