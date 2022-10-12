MISSOULA – A debate that’s been going on forever in college football: Do you prefer the FCS or FBS postseason format?
For those unfamiliar, the FBS plays in bowl games following the season. Based upon their regular-season records, schools are invited to a single game sponsored by a corporate company with a monetary payout going to the winner. As for the FCS, it’s a bracket format with 24 teams playing to win a championship. Win and move on, lose and go home.
Everybody has their own opinions about it, but FCS Jackson State’s legendary head coach, Deion Sanders, recently voiced his disapproval of the FCS format. After being ranked ninth in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 rankings, cracking the top 10 for the first time in 25 years, the NFL Hall of Famer had this to say.
“I don’t give a darn about a poll,” Sanders told reporters. “What is a poll going to do for us? … What playoffs? We want to go to the Celebration Bowl.”
A rare situation in the FCS, the winner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference play in a bowl game sponsored by Cricket. The Celebration Bowl has a $1 million payout to each competing team, and that’s Sanders’ focus.
If his team is invited to the FCS playoffs, they typically don’t play, as they prefer to chase the cash prize.
On the flip side, the FCS playoff rights are owned by the NCAA, and the ESPN TV deal associated with those playoffs doesn’t pay out nearly what the FBS TV deal does. And, there’s no company draping their name across the format’s title, which adds more financial value to the bowl games. With that, the NCAA cuts out a check to the schools involved that is hardly a fraction of what a bowl game pays.
When it comes to Griz football, though, how do people affiliated with the program feel about the FCS playoffs compared to the bowl game format? It appears to be a mixed bag with pros and cons surrounding both sides of thinking.
Postseason thoughts: Griz style
When talking to head coach Bobby Hauck, it seems as though he prefers the bowl game format.
“Oh, I love bowl games,” Hauck said. “I think it’s a great reward for the players. I think they are great.”
In his head coaching career, Hauck has been to one bowl game, and that came in his 2013 season at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas. It was the Heart of Dallas Bowl presented by PlainsCapital Bank, with a $1.1 million payout to the winning program. His Runnin’ Rebels lost to North Texas, 36-14.
Conversely, he’s been to the FCS playoffs nine times. Through those experiences, he’s learned a bit about how taxing it can become.
“When you’re playing in the playoffs, you’re playing in a lot of games,” Hauck said. “It’s a lot of wear and tear on the players.”
“But it’s our system, it’s what we’re in, we hope to participate.”
Former Griz quarterback Marty Mornhinweg, who was a four-year starter with the team from 1980-84, feels a bit differently. When his team won the Big Sky Conference championship in 1982 that was his one and only time playing in the FCS playoffs, which he is still a fan of.
As a player, the win-or-go-home stakes take on a whole new feeling.
“I love the playoffs format, love it,” Mornhinweg said. “It adds drama and intrigue and different matchups every week. I absolutely love it instead of just going with rankings for a national champion; play the game. That’s why many people love athletics, because you get what you earn. You either win the national championship or you don’t and you do that on the field rather than having people vote on it and that’s why the I-AA teams went to a playoff format.”
Whether a fan, coach or player, nobody will ever come to a full agreement on which is the best, but here are the hard facts on how it breaks down logistically.
Kent Haslam break down
Montana athletic director Kent Haslam has been on the FCS playoff committee for what’ll be his fifth year this time around. As both a member of that committee and an employee of the university, he has his opinions on the FCS format, too.
“I love the playoffs because it’s a great way to celebrate a championship and get to a true champion,” Haslam said. “Especially in Frisco. They have done such a good job with it there … I hope our fans get to experience that.”
But Haslam was also best able to give the facts on the pros and cons of the FCS format, specifically when it comes to logistics and finances.
For beginners, to host an FCS playoff game, teams must make at least a minimum bid to the NCAA to be able to do so. For a first-round game, those begin around $30,000-$40,000. There have been situations in the past where hosting a home playoff game was not conducive for a certain program, so the higher seed went on the road.
This is because playoff sponsorships are all controlled by the NCAA, meaning schools cannot profit that way. Additionally, on top of paying for hosting a home game, any money a school makes on ticket sales goes to the NCAA in a revenue split. They cut the host school a percentage of that check in return.
For some schools with smaller fan bases, this situation doesn’t always make sense. Luckily for the Griz, this has never been a problem.
“Fortunately, we’re a good host site because we sell a lot of tickets,” Haslam said. “Our attendance is always good, we consistently have a good draw.”
Additionally, schools make profit off their concessions and parking, which the NCAA does not have their hand in. In a lot of cases, the host schools hope to break even or make just a bit.
Haslam says that for any road playoff team, the NCAA pays their flight costs for the roster limit, and gives them a per diem for other expenses. As a road team, you are never out any money.
From school to school, preference on hosting or traveling likely depends on their program's financial situation and fan base. But one logistical issue is always there, and that’s the process of packing up a football team and sending them on the road.
Haslam says from an athletic director standpoint, booking flights and hotels and the overall “movement” of a team is not easy.
But there’s a chance he won’t have to worry about that this year because if the Griz keep it up, they’ll have a chance to host playoff games all the way until a potential trip to Frisco.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.