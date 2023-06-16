MISSOULA — Kickoff times and broadcast details for Montana’s three nonconference football games have been finalized, with a September night tilt in Washington-Grizzly Stadium highlighting the early part of the schedule.

Montana’s season opener against the Butler Bulldogs will kick off at noon on Sept. 2, giving fans a chance to start their Labor Day weekend early.

The Griz then head south for their first night game of the season at Utah Tech, with kickoff against the Trailblazers set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 in St. George.

UM then returns home for another night game, this time under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium against two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State. Kickoff against the Bulldogs is set for 6 p.m. in Missoula. The game will be a “blackout” with fans encouraged to wear black for the night.

All three of the Grizzlies’ nonconference games will be available to stream nationwide on ESPN+. SWX and ABC/Fox Montana stations will also broadcast UM’s two nonconference home games against Butler and Ferris State. Montana's game at Utah Tech will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.

Montana has one other kick time and broadcast already confirmed this season. The Griz will once again play in front of a national audience on ESPN2 when UM travels to face the Idaho Vandals on October 14, with kickoff at the Kibbie Dome set for 8:30 p.m. (MT).

Kickoff times and broadcast details for Montana’s Big Sky Conference slate of games are expected to be finalized in the near future.