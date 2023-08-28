MISSOULA — A University of Montana football player is no longer on the team following an alleged assault, according to a report from the Montana Kaimin.

Jaylen Hall, a freshman from California, was cited for misdemeanor assault against his roommate, who is another student-athlete, on Aug. 13 in Craig Hall, the Kaimin reported, attributing the information to University of Montana Police Department Lieutenant Chris Croft.

Hall is no longer listed on the UM football team's roster on GoGriz.com, and sports information director Eric Taber confirmed to the Kaimin that Hall is no longer on the team. He's also no longer enrolled at the school, UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz told the student newspaper.

Hall, a wide receiver, was in his first season with the Griz after he signed as part of the 2023 high school recruiting class in December. He was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports from Mater Dei Catholic in San Diego. He chose UM over offers from FCS teams Idaho State and Holy Cross. He had interest from FBS programs San Diego State and Hawaii.