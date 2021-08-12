MISSOULA — More details have been announced for Montana Grizzlies football television broadcasts.
Cowles Montana Media, which owns ABC and Fox stations in the Treasure State and SWX stations in Montana and Spokane, Washington, will broadcast the majority of the 2021 Griz football season via their SWX Montana properties, the Big Sky Conference announced Thursday.
SWX Montana will broadcast the home-opener against Western Illinois on Sept. 11, Cal Poly (Sept. 25), Dixie State (Oct. 9), Sacramento State (Oct. 16) all from Missoula. They will also broadcast road games at Idaho (Oct. 23) and Northern Arizona (Nov. 13).
ROOT Sports will carry the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State (Nov. 20) and the Southern Utah (Oct. 30) games from Missoula.
Montana's other games — the season opener against Washington (Sept. 4), their road game at Eastern Washington (Oct. 2) — will be on Pac-12 Network and ESPNU respectively. Television info for the Grizzlies' Nov. 6 game at Northern Colorado will be announced at a later date, according to a UM press release.
Exact channel listings will be announced later, per the press release. The Big Sky changed its media rights agreement this summer, flipping from PlutoTV to ESPN so games can also be streamed using an ESPN+ subscription. Details of that schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
