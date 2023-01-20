The Grizzly football program officially added five new transfers to the roster on the first week of classes at the University of Montana, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Friday.
Montana bolstered the defense with three additions in key positions, with redshirt senior D-lineman Hayden Harris coming in from UCLA, redshirt sophomore DB Ronald Jackson from Akron and redshirt sophomore linebacker Riley Wilson from Hawaii.
The offense added more bulk up front with redshirt sophomore tackle Cannon Panfiloff coming to UM out of Utah Tech. He'll be blocking for redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Vidlak, who comes to Missoula out of Boise State.
Each of the five has enrolled in classes at UM and will join the team in time for winter conditioning.
Also joining the team in time for winter conditioning is 2023 high school signee Iverson Young, who graduated early from Waxahachie High School and enrolled in classes at UM in the spring semester.
Hayden Harris
No. 48 / DE / R-Sr. / 6-5 / 251 / Mill Creek, Wash. / Eastside Catholic HS / UCLA
2023 (Montana): Joined the program in the spring semester in time for winter conditioning… Expected to make an immediate impact to the defensive front.
2022 (UCLA): Saw action in three games as a reserve defensive lineman (Alabama State, at Colorado, Stanford), but did not register any stats.
2021 (UCLA): Did not see game action ... Worked on the scout teams in practice.
2020 (UCLA): Did not see game action and worked on the scout teams in practice.
2019 (UCLA): Was a redshirt
High School: Attended Eastside Catholic HS and played varsity football for four years … Earned all-league honors at wide receiver, linebacker and quarterback during his prep career … A two-time 3A Washington State Champion and Geico Bowl champion … As a senior he was credited with 37 tackles and seven tackles for loss … Also rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass … As a junior, he threw 10 touchdowns passes … Also was a member of the track and field team… His prep coach was former Montana assistant Dom Daste
Personal: Parents are Tonia and Mychal Harris … Has two brothers and one sister … Hobbies include playing basketball, working out and spending time with friends … Lists Russell Wilson as athlete he admires … Grandfather, David Mills, played basketball at Seattle University and was selected in the NBA draft ... Earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for Spring 2020 and Winter 2021.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Hayden is Seattle guy here by way UCLA. He's highly regarded by his high school coaches, and his coaches in Westwood really like his frame and his ability to come off the ball."
Ronald Jackson
No. 2 / S / R-So. / 6-1 / 195 / Detroit, Mich. / Belleville HS / Akron
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditioning… Will make the move from cornerback to safety for the Griz
2022 (Akron): Saw action in the first four games of the season at Akron… Totaled four tackles at corner, including a season high two stops at Michigan State.
2021 (Akron): Appeared in 10 games for the Zips, making seven starts... Registered 33 tackles on the season with 19 solo stops and 14 assisted... Posted a season-high 10 tackles, including a season-best eight solo stops and a tackle for a loss against Ohio... Made nine tackles versus Kent State... Recorded three tackles at No. 10 Ohio State and a pair of stops at Auburn... Tallied four tackles at Western Michigan and three against Ball State.
2020 (Akron): Appeared in three games for the Zips... Registered four tackles on the campaign, all solo stops... Posted a two-tackle effort against Miami before adding a pair of tackles at Buffalo.
High School: Played defensive back for coach Jermain Crowell at Belleville HS... All-Conference... Also lettered in track.
Personal: Majoring in marketing... Son of Ronald Jackson, Sr., and Nonetta Tennyson... Has an older brother Marland.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "RJ is a transfer from Akron who knows our running back Isiah Childs from his time there. He's got a good frame a good feel for the game. He's a physical player, a good tackler, and he likes the physical part of the game. I think he'll be a good addition to our defensive back room."
Cannon Panfiloff
No. 69 / OT / R-So. / 6-6 / 285 / Roy, Utah / Roy HS / Utah Tech
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditioning… Expected to add size and depth to the Grizzly O-line with three years to play.
2022 (Utah Tech): Made four appearances for the Blazers… Part of an O-Line that led the offense to 425 yards of total offense per game, 115 of which were on the ground…
2021 (Utah Tech): Started in nine games and got the starting nod in seven of the last nine games of the season overall ... Started in Montana's 31-14 win over the Blazers in Missoula… Earned Academic All-WAC honors.
2020/21 (Utah Tech): Played all five springs games and started the finale vs. Fort Lewis … Was part of an offensive line that averaged 420.8 ypg (122.4 rush/game), and surrendered only six total sacks in 194 total pass attempts.
High School: Earned three varsity letters in football for the Royals and was a first team all-region selection ... Also lettered in track ... Graduated with a 3.9 GPA and was an academic all-region pick in both football and track ... Played one season at Layton (UT) HS as a sophomore.
Personal: Born in Ogden, Utah … Parents are Greg Panfiloff and Kari Baker ... Gather Greg played college football at Weber State and college baseball at Dixie State ... Also recruited by BYU, Utah State, Idaho State, Adams State, Snow College and UC Irvine (for track) … Favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Las Vegas Raiders ... Favorite athletes are Rob Gronkowski, Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Cannon is a young offensive tackle who's got a great frame and good feet. I think he's got a huge upside and his best football is in front of him. We're glad he chose to join us."
Sam Vidlak
No. 7 / QB / R-So. / 6-1 / 195 / Applegate, Ore. / Hidden Valley HS / Oregon St. / Boise St.
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana from BSU in time for winter conditioning… Expected to compete for a starting position with three years of eligibility remaining.
2022 (Boise St.): Played in three games for the Broncos... Completed 9-of-12 passes (75%) for 86 yards in a win over San Diego State, with a long pass of 53 yards... Also attempted a pass in wins over Colorado State and at Nevada… Helped lead BSU to a win in the Frisco Bowl.
2021 (Oregon St.): Appeared in one game for the Beavers as a true freshman, playing 12 snaps and completing 2-of-3 passes for eight yards… Was a redshirt.
High School: Three-star recruit coming out of high school per 247Sports and Rivals… Rated the No. 4 recruit in the state of Oregon per 247Sports… Rated the No. 18 pro-style quarterback nationally per 247Sports, and No. 29 per Rivals… As a junior, led the state in yards passing (3,404), touchdowns (44), touchdown-to-interception ratio (44-to-3) and completion percentage (76.7)… Led Hidden Valley to its first state championship game in 41 years in 2019… Set single-game title records with 39 completions for 479 yards… Threw for 2,294 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore… Named All-State Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-state honors… Two-sport student-athlete, competing in football and baseball… Only Hidden Valley student-athlete in school history to be named a conference player of the year in multiple sports… Was a verbal commit to Montana before choosing to stay in-state at OSU.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Sam is a guy we recruited out of high school. He went a different direction but he's circled back and found his place with the Montana Grizzlies. We're excited to have him out there the spring."
Riley Wilson
No. 42 / LB / R-So. / 6-2 / 210 / Prosper, Texas / Prestonwood Christian HS / Hawaii
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana and joined the team in time for winter conditioning… Will add depth to UM's linebacker corps and special teams units with three years of eligibility remaining.
2022 (Hawaii): Made four appearances for the Rainbow Warriors, registering one solo tackle.
2021 (Hawaii): Played in 11 games, primarily on special teams… Recorded five tackles on the season… Made the switch from tight end to linebacker… Earned academic all-MW honors.
2020 (Hawaii): Appeared briefly in one game, catching a two-yard pass against Boise State at tight end…. Earned academic all-MW honors… Was a redshirt
High School: A 2020 graduate of Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas… Played both receiver and linebacker for the Lions… A TAPPS all-district first-team and honorable mention all-state selection as a junior after tallying 645 receiving yards…. Had 26 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns as a senior despite missing most of the season due to injury…. Selected wide receiver MVP at Nike's The Opening in Dallas, a prestigious prep combine… Earned Regional MVP honors for the wide receiver/tight end position at the 2019 Nike Opening… Part of the 2017 state championship squad… Rated as No. 146 prospect in the state of Texas by MaxPreps.
Personal: Born in Plano, Texas… Full name is William Riley Wilson III… Nickname is "Hollywood."… Major is business… Has two sisters… Father played for Woody Hayes at Ohio State… Parents are Buddy and Melanie Wilson of Prosper, Texas.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Riley comes to us from Hawaii, but went to high school in Texas. He's got a great frame and he's fast. I think he will quickly develop into contributor at linebacker for us."
