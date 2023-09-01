The Montana Grizzlies return to the football field for the 2023 season this Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

It’s the first of 11 regular-season games the Griz are scheduled to play before the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Fans have a multitude of ways they can follow along with the action throughout the year.

How to watch the Montana Grizzlies in 2023

Nonconference games against Butler and Ferris State will be televised on ABC/Fox Montana. The nonconference contest against Utah Tech is the only one that won’t be televised.

The Big Sky game against Idaho will be broadcast on ESPN2, which requires a cable subscription. UM’s seven other conference games will be shown on the Montana Television Network: Northern Arizona, Idaho State, UC Davis, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, Portland State and Montana State.

The game against Idaho can be streamed on the ESPN App, which requires a TV subscription that includes ESPN. The other 10 games can be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a separate subscription through ESPN.

How to listen to the Montana Grizzlies games in 2023

A radio stream will be available for all games on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network. The audio streams are available on TheVarsityNetwork.com, The Varsity Network App, GoGriz.com/Listen and the following affiliate stations:

Billings, KBLG, 910 AM, 105.5 FM

Butte, KOPR, 94.1 FM

Boulder, KOPR, 106.7 FM

Phillipsburg, KOPR, 105.5 FM

Glasgow, KLTZ, 1240 AM, 102.5 FM

Glendive, KXGN, 1400 AM, 103.1 FM

Great Falls, KXGF, 1400 AM, 98.3 FM

Helena, KMTX, 105.3 HD2; K240EM, 95.9 FM

Kalispell, KOFI, 1180 AM, 104.3 FM

Lewistown, KXLO, 1230 AM, 106.9 FM

Missoula, KGVO, 1290 AM, 98.3 FM

Plentywood, KATQ, 1070 AM, 107.1 FM

Polson, KERR, 750 AM

Ronan, KERR, 93.9 FM

Shelby, KZIN, 96.7 FM

“Voice of the Griz” Riley Corcoran and analyst Greg Sundberg will be calling the games on the radio. Denny Bedard and Ace Sauerwein will have pregame and postgame coverage.

And get analysis and weekly updates on Tuesdays with the Cat-Griz Insider podcast.

How to read about the Montana Grizzlies in 2023

Additionally, the Missoulian/406mtsports.com will have a live blog updated throughout each game. Grizzlies beat writer Frank Gogola will provide context to the game on social media platform Twitter/X. You can follow him at the handle @FrankGogola.

An instant recap of the game will be published online at the final buzzer. Videos from the postgame press conference will be uploaded to the website soon after the game. An updated story with quotes from coaches and players will appear online later. A photo gallery will also be published online afterward.