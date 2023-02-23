MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball game against Portland State scheduled for Thursday night at Robin Selvig Court has been postponed, UM announced Thursday morning.

The postponement is because of "travel issues with the Vikings program," according to a news release from UM. Portland State noted in its release that "a winter storm dumped more than 10 inches of snow on the Portland Airport causing flight cancelations."

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

