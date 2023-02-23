MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball game against Portland State scheduled for Thursday night at Robin Selvig Court has been postponed, UM announced Thursday morning.
The postponement is because of "travel issues with the Vikings program," according to a news release from UM. Portland State noted in its release that "a winter storm dumped more than 10 inches of snow on the Portland Airport causing flight cancelations."
The Big Sky Conference has not decided upon a makeup date for the game, if it will be rescheduled at all. The regular season is scheduled to end Monday. The Big Sky tournament is set to run from March 4-8 in Boise.
The Griz are currently in fourth place in the standings with an 8-7 record. They're scheduled to host Sacramento State 7 p.m. Saturday for Senior Night and play at Idaho 7 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Griz game at Portland State 7 p.m. MT Thursday is still on as scheduled, according to Montana athletic director Kent Haslam. They're busing from Seattle to Portland after the second leg of their flight was canceled. They were originally scheduled to fly from Missoula to Seattle to Portland.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
