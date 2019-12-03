MISSOULA — The Montana football team got its eighth known commit in the class of 2020 when southern California running back Xavier Harris announced his intentions Tuesday night on Twitter.
Harris is graded as a 3-star running back by 247Sports. He lists himself as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds on his Twitter account.
"First off, I would like to thank all the schools that have shown interest in me and to the schools that have offered," Harris wrote in a note attached to a tweet. "I would also like to thank my family, teammates, the Oxnard High School football program and the people that have helped me get to where I am. With that being said, I am beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Montana. #gogriz"
Harris has accumulated 3,669 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns in 35 career games at Oxnard High School, according to MaxPreps. He's also tallied 868 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.
The early signing period for football run from Dec. 18-20.
Frank Gogola, Missoulian
